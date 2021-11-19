Mission: Impossible 7 Magazine Cover Shows Tom Cruise Riding Into Action

✖

Empire Magazine has revealed the cover to their latest issue and with it punched the first ticket to the hype train that will carry us to Mission: Impossible 7. The cover story claims "Tom Cruise on a mission to save the movies" and features a photo of him on set of the sequel riding a motorcycle mid-stunt. Furthermore the exclusive subscriber cover features an alternate shot of Cruise on his bike, this one taken by Mission: Impossible 7 director and frequent collaborator with Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie. You can find both covers below and pick up your copies of the magazine next week.

Audio of Cruise on the set of the film leaked last year which alleged he shouted at multiple crew members for not adhering to the production's COVID-19 protocols. "They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us," Cruise was alleged to have said. "We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf***ers. That’s it. No apologies. You can tell it to the people that are losing their f***ing homes because our industry is shut down. “ It's unclear if this leaked interaction will be part of Empire's discussion of Cruise's "mission to save the movies," but it certainly seems to fit the bill.

“The protocols, you get pretty used to them quite quickly," Cruise's co-star Vanessa Kirby previously told Collider. "Everyone’s always two meters apart, everyone’s tested three or four times a week. It’s really rigorous....My sister’s also a member of the crew on the film. She’s an AD. She was on the first film back up, Jurassic World, in July I think and so I got to see her do it and it was such a wonderful moment because the industry had to shut down and cinemas are closed; to see the films that are getting back up and running and people being able to work was a really beautiful thing.”

After many delays and pauses in production, Mission: Impossible 7 will debut in theaters on May 27, 2022 in just over a year. Originally the seventh and eighth films were to be shot back-to-back but that plan has since been changed. Cruise is joined by returning cast members Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Angela Bassett, Rebecca Ferguson, and even Henry Czerny of the first Mission: Impossible film.