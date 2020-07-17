Mission: Impossible 7’s Rebecca Ferguson Shows Off Her Weapons Training

✖

Christopher McQuarrie is the first director in the Mission: Impossible franchise to tackle more than one film, and he'll soon begin filming the seventh and eighth movies in the series, which will mark his third and fourth as director. McQuarrie's films also mark the rare reappearance of the franchise's women, which includes Rebecca Ferguson, who first played Ilsa Faust in Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation. It was recently announced that the movie is expected to resume filming in September, and it looks like Ferguson is already training.

"... but before that, more training @barearmsfilm for MI7," Ferguson posted. You can check out the photo below:

View this post on Instagram ... but before that, more training @barearmsfilm for MI7 A post shared by Rebecca Ferguson (@officialrebeccaferguson) on Jul 14, 2020 at 3:17pm PDT

As you can see, she tagged Bare Arms. According to their website, "Bare Arms was set up in 2015 to provide military support to the film and television industry. Our advisers experts in their fields and experienced on set. Bare Arms can get you the people, the kit, the locations and the resources to bring any script to life. We relish any, and all challenges, technical or artistic, and we love being on set helping to get things made."

Back in January, Fergeson spoke about the upcoming movies.

“I’m not shocked that Chris would do it,” Ferguson told THR. “Both Tom and Chris are very close, but I also know what kind of discussions go on. It’s a big thing to throw yourself into and accept another however long the shoot would be. There are rewards and repercussions that come with it. We’ll see what happens to Ilsa because it’s not written. We don’t really know yet what’s going to happen. All I can do is keep calling him to say, ‘Don’t throw me out of an airplane. Don’t lock me inside a box.’ So, we’ll see.”

McQuarrie will film Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 back-to-back for studio Paramount, each planned for July 2021 and August 2022, respectively. Ferguson is expected to return for the sequels alongside star-producer Tom Cruise as well as franchise veterans Ving Rhames and Simon Pegg. The new movies will also feature Agent Carter star, Hayley Atwell.

In January, a report from THR claimed McQuarrie was “said to be considering” bringing back Alec Baldwin’s Impossible Mission Force secretary Alan Hunley and Henry Cavill’s rogue CIA agent August Walker via flashbacks after both characters were killed in 2018’s Mission: Impossible — Fallout. Story details remain under wraps, but McQuarrie once said he possesses a “very, very, very long list” of actors he hopes to recruit to the franchise.

For now, Paramount has dated its pair of untitled Mission: Impossible sequels for July 23, 2021, and August 5, 2022.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.