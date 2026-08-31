Godzilla Minus Zero Director Teases Godzilla’s New Powers in Big Sequel

Godzilla is looking bigger and badder in the upcoming Godzilla Minus Zero, and the director behind it all is teasing the kaiju’s power up in the new sequel. Godzilla Minus One was the most critically and commercially successful film in Toho’s 70 year Godzilla film history, and the writer and director behind it has returned for a new sequel taking place immediately after its events. While Japan’s forces were able to band together and sink the kaiju the first time, it’s coming back much larger this time around with much more menace.

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The first promotional materials for Godzilla Minus Zero have teased it to be much larger and more terrifying than seen in the first film, and writer and director Takashi Yamazaki recently teased ScreenRant about the kaiju’s upgrades for the new film. Explaining that despite how it looks thus far, it’s kind of on the same par of power and strength of the Godzilla seen in Godzilla Minus One, but the real terror comes from the fact that Shikishima and the others are facing this threat once more.

Godzilla Minus Zero Director Explains Godzilla’s New Size

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Godzilla Minus Zero writer and director Takashi Yamazaki explained that the new Godzilla is “quite close to or similar to the Godzilla we saw in Godzilla Minus One” and that he “intentionally” did not change much. But if he had to reveal an improvement, this new version of Godzilla can “focus in and control its heat much better than before.” Its heat ray still hurts itself, however, so that’s something interesting to note for this version. Even more so is the fact that it was able to put itself back together from scattered pieces in just two years after it was destroyed.

Visually its renewed terror is represented by the fact that this new version of Godzilla is “a lot pointier, spikier, and edgier than its predecessor.” Yamazaki also wants to emphasize that the horror of its return doesn’t come from the fact that it’s bigger and stronger, but just that it has to be dealt with once again, “The idea here is that nightmare has returned. It’s not bigger. It’s not more powerful. It’s the terror of facing something you thought you’ve defeated once that has somehow come back and landed in your shores.”

When Does Godzilla Minus Zero Come Out?

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Godzilla Minus Zero will be releasing across theaters in Japan on November 3rd, and Toho and GKIDS will then release the sequel in the United States and Canada on November 6th. This is a major first for the franchise and is the quickest turnaround for an international release in franchise history, and it’s the first-ever Japanese production filmed for IMAX. This is a big deal in a lot of ways, so there are even more reasons to be excited beyond a Godzilla that might not be bigger than seen before.

Takashi Yamazaki, director, screenwriter, and VFX supervisor for Godzilla Minus One, returns to oversee Godzilla Minus Zero for Toho Studios with ROBOT producing and SHIROGUMI Inc. behind the visual effects. The sequel takes place in 1949, just two years after the events of the first film and brings back Ryunosuke Kamiki as Koichi Shikishima as he needs to deal with this massive threat all over again after getting his family life back. We’ll just have to see if Japan can defeat Godzilla this time around.

HT – ScreenRant