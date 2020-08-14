Mission: Impossible 7 Filming Shut Down Again After Explosive Stunt Goes Wrong

✖

Mission: Impossible 7 has been forced to shut down production once again, after an explosive stunt on the film's set went awry. This news, which comes courtesy of The Sun, is just the latest snag in the film's production, after it was forced to shut down earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the report, the stunt involved a stuntman on a motorcycle jumping off of a high ramp, which quickly went awry after the motorbike burst into flames upon landing. The stunt reportedly took six weeks to prepare, and is among the most expensive action sequences filmed in England.

"This has been a massive challenge to stage and has cost a fortune, not to mention weeks and weeks of construction. But when it came to the big day, it went horribly wrong," a source details in the report. “The idea was for the stuntman to land on some huge pillows filled with [cardboard] to cushion the blow, while the bike safely crashed to the ground a few metres away. Unfortunately, it was miscalculated. The heat and the friction of the [tires] meant that when the bike crashed, the cardboard padding sparked and went up in flames. The smoke was so bad they had to close a nearby RAF airfield."

Reportedly, Oxfordshire Fire Services dispatched five fire engines and crews to the set, and the set itself is now temporarily shut down as authorities try to investigate what happened. While there were no serious injuries caused by the stunt mishap, the very fact that it happened will reportedly be a major financial setback -- and franchise star Tom Cruise is apparently not very happy about that.

“Fortunately, nobody was hurt but it’s a total catastrophe, not to mention extremely expensive for all concerned," the source continues. "Tom is very frustrated. Nobody wants more delays.”

Between this stunt mishap, the film's COVID-19 delays, and the recent backlash over the production blowing up a "historic" bridge for a stunt, Mission: Impossible 7 has been dealt a bit of an unlucky hand in recent months. With the film's release now scheduled for November 19, 2021, it will be interesting to see how production continues to unfold.

The upcoming film stars Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Rebecca Ferguson, Pom Klementieff, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, and Shea Whigham and is being directed by Christopher McQuarrie.

