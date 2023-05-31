New Jennifer Lopez Movie Shuts Down Production Amid Writers Strike

Unstoppable, an upcoming sports drama led by Jennifer Lopez and Jharrel Jerome, has reportedly halted production amid the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike. The news was confirmed via The Wrap on Wednesday, revealing that Unstoppable paused production today after their Los Angeles production near the University of Southern California was met by picketers.

Unstoppable is the latest project to shut down production because of picketing from the writers' strike — Evil, Stranger Things, Severance, Good Trouble, Sinking Spring, Thunderbolts, and Marvel's Wonder Man have all been reported to temporarily freeze their production in recent weeks.

What is Unstoppable about?

Unstoppable will also star Jharrel Jerome in the role of Anthony Robles, a real-life wrestler who was born without his right leg, and went on to become a three-time All-American wrestler. The project is the latest title of Artists Equity, the banner shephered by Matt Damon and Lopez's husband, Ben Affleck.

"What fun, what a joy to do something with her, see her be great, go to work with your wife, go to work with your best friend," Affleck explained in an interview earlier this year. "If you don't like who you're working with, and if you have difficulty or trouble at work, I think it's one of the things that can really cause depression, anxiety and pain for people."

Why is the WGA striking?

"Though we negotiated intent on making a fair deal — and though your strike vote gave us the leverage to make some gains — the studios' responses to our proposals have been wholly insufficient, given the existential crisis writers are facing," the WGA said in a statement on May 1st. "We must now exert the maximum leverage possible to get a fair contract by withholding our labor."

The statement continued: "The WGA Negotiating Committee began this process intent on making a fair deal, but the studios' responses have been wholly insufficient given the existential crisis writers are facing. The companies' behavior has created a gig economy inside a union workforce, and their immovable stance in this negotiation has betrayed a commitment to further devaluing the profession of writing. From their refusal to guarantee any level of weekly employment in episodic television, to the creation of a 'day rate' in comedy variety, to their stonewalling on free work for screenwriters and on AI for all writers, they have closed the door on their labor force and opened the door to writing as an entirely freelance profession. No such deal could ever be contemplated by this membership."

