Mission: Impossible's Rebecca Ferguson Reveals Hilarious Reason She Wears an Eyepatch in Dead Reckoning

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is heading to theaters next week, and it will mark the third time Rebecca Ferguson has played Ilsa Faust in the franchise. From the trailers, fans know that Isla ends up with an eye patch at some point during the film, and folks are eager to find out the reason. While we still don't know why she's donning the patch in the context of the film, the behind-the-scenes reason is pretty hilarious. Ferguson recently joined co-star Simon Pegg (Benji Dunn) in a chat with Hey U Guys, and the eye patch came up.

"You'd think that the reason for the eye patch is a cool one. It is not, alas," Fergurson explains. "It's because you can't wink, isn't it?" Pegg asked with a laugh. "It's because I can't f*cking wink," Ferguson confirms. "He lined up the shot, I took it, I was ready, I was breathing, and he goes, 'Now close your eye,' and I went [makes funny face attempting to wink]. He went, 'No, close the one eye. Okay, other shot. Other angle. Close the eye.' [Makes funny face again] 'Can we get an eyepatch? Anyone?' There's nothing more to it than that."

Pegg added, "But out of circumstances, beautiful things are born. That's Mission all the way ... We hit an obstacle, we pivot, and the pivot always makes it better."

Will Rebecca Ferguson Make an Isla Faust Spinoff?

"When I started Mission, I fell in love with Ilsa so much. I thought, 'Yeah, f-ck yeah she'd have a spinoff,'" Ferguson recently told ComicBook.com. "And then gradually, I don't know if I became humble or if I realized it has nothing to do with Ilsa, it actually is a team thing, it is Ilsa and Ethan and [Simon Pegg's] Benji and -- I was gonna say Ving [Rhames] -- all of the characters together that makes it so good."

Ferguson did note that if a Mission: Impossiblespin-off project were to be developed, it could still be effective, adding, "The idea of Ilsa alone -- it would always work, you would need [director] Chris McQuarrie and you would need Tom to produce it. Maybe Tom's Ethan can dip in and out, he can be a guest star in my show. My point is, it's not needed, I think. I think we're good as it stands."

What Is Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One About?

Tom Cruise is back as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, which premieres in theaters on July 12th. It's the beginning of the end for the action-packed franchise, as Cruise reteams with longtime collaborator and filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie for more death-defying and breathtaking stunts. Hunt and allies Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson), Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames), and Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg) attempt to track down a new weapon with the power to tear the world apart. Actors Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, and Esai Morales join the cast for the latest installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise, which is set to wrap up with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two.