Moana Live-Action Movie Starring Dwayne Johnson, Zendaya Fan Trailer Goes Viral

Due to the SAG strike, it might be a while before we find out who is playing the live-action Moana. In the meantime, here's a fun fan-made trailer...

Earlier this year, Disney announced that Moana would be the next animated fan-favorite to get the live-action treatment. Dwayne Johnson is returning to play Maui, but Auliʻi Cravalho won't be reprising her role as the titular character. It was announced in May that Hamilton director Thomas Kail had been tapped to helm the upcoming movie, but due to the current SAG strike, it might be a while before we find out who is playing Moana. In the meantime, Cinematic Pro Studio is having a little fun by creating a fan trailer for Moana that sees Spider-Man and Dune star Zendaya taking on the titular role. At the time of this writing, the fake trailer has been viewed over 130k times in the last four days. While it's all in good fun, and we have nothing but love for Zendaya here at ComicBook.com, it's important to note that Moana is a Polynesian character, and when it comes time to cast her, she should be played by of actor of Pacific Island descent.

"Here's our concept trailer for 'Moana Live Action,' an exhilarating cinematic journey that brings Zendaya's Moana and Dwayne Johnson's Maui to life in a captivating new adaptation," the video's caption reads. "Immerse yourself in the mesmerizing world of Oceania as we follow Moana, a determined and courageous young woman, on a quest to save her people and fulfill her destiny."

"The trailer unveils breathtaking visuals of lush tropical islands, enchanting oceanic vistas, and the vibrant culture of the Pacific Islands," it continues. "Experience the heartwarming bond between Moana and Maui as they embark on a thrilling adventure filled with mythical creatures, magical encounters, and self-discovery. With an enthralling musical score, dazzling visual effects, and glimpses of the magnetic chemistry between Zendaya and Dwayne Johnson, our concept trailer offers a glimpse of the reimagined and empowering tale that awaits. Get ready to sail the high seas with Moana and Maui in a live-action adaptation that celebrates the spirit of bravery, friendship, and the magic that lies within." You can view the fan-made trailer below:

Auliʻi Cravalho Breaks Silence on Live-Action Moana:

When the news of the live-action Moana dropped, many Disney fans wondered if Auliʻi Cravalho would reprise her role as the titular character, who she originally voiced when she was 14. Cravalho, who is now 22, recently took to Instagram to confirm she will not be playing Moana in live-action, however, she will still be involved with the production.

"Aloha Mai Kakou," Cravalho began. "As I'm sure you've heard by now, live-action Moana is in the works and you all have been waiting very patiently for updates. So, I've written a few things down. When I was cast as Moana at 14, it wonderfully changed my life and started my career. In this live-action retelling, I will not be reprising the role. I believe it is absolutely vital [that] the cast accurately represents the characters and stories we want to tell." She continued, "So, as an executive producer of the film, I cannot wait to help find the next actress to portray Moana's courageous spirit, undeniable wit, and emotional strength."

Cravalho concluded, "I'm truly honored to pass this baton to the next young woman of Pacific Island descent to honor our incredible Pacific people's cultures and communities that helped inspire her story and I look forward to all the beautiful Pacific representation to come. Mahalo."

It's not a surprise to see Cravalho making a statement about the importance of representation, especially after the fan backlash to some of the recent Lilo & Stitch casting.

Stay tuned for more updates about the live-action Moana.