Deadpool 3 Director Shares New Look: "Started With Friendship. Ended With Brotherhood"

Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy shared a new look at production on the Marvel sequel. As Deadpool 3's stars celebrated filming ending this week, the filmmaker is looking back on the journey to this point. On Instagram, Levy posted a picture of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman sharing a hug with their director. It really seems like Deadpool 3 is the wild fever dream of these three men. Despite all of them being buddies for a long time, hope for the kind of Deadpool and Wolverine movie that this MCU seems to be had to be dimming over time. However, through belief and a whole lot of luck in the universe,

Levy said on Instagram, "Started with friendship. Ended with brotherhood. @deadpoolmovie July 26th." That's enough for all the fans out there to start doing cartwheels. It's been a weeklong celebration for the fans that have been looking forward to Deadpool 3. Whispers of a Super Bowl commercial fill social media feeds. Constant murmurs of wild cameos refuse to die. And, of course, the fan enthusiasm around the MCU is on an upswing with Echo's release and all the Daredevil returns in the works.

Hugh Jackman Celebrates Deadpool 3 Milestone

On Wednesday, as reports of Deadpool 3 ending filming materialized on the timeline, Hugh Jackman had to chime in with some words of his own. On Instagram, the Wolverine actor shared the moment that he got to shave that iconic beard and sideburns. While he's been ecstatic to get back into the X-Men role, all that facial hair had to be itchy. In his words, Jackman fact Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy especially for their work on Deadpool 3. It seems like this was a labor of love for everyone involved.

"What a ride! I've loved every minute of making this movie. Well … not the 4a training or the steamed fish and veg 4 x a day for 6 months but the other 93.2%. A collective thank you to the entire cast and crew," he said. "You are all aces! If you're reading this and think I mean you, I do. To two of my best mates @vancityreynolds and @slevydirect I literally couldn't have done this without you. LITERALLY! July 26th can't come soon enough. Time to shave."

Ryan Reynolds Hypes Deadpool 3

It wouldn't be Deadpool 3 without Ryan Reynolds and you can be sure that the series star had a lot to say when filming ended. On Twitter, the Deadpool actor described a long process of getting Deadpool 3 to this point. Fans will remember that there was a writers and actors strike that stopped production in its tracks. From there, the entire creative team had to scramble to get this one in the can as fast as possible to meet that summer release date. Now, the comic book world waits for an event that has everyone talking already.

Reynolds wrote, "The suit hides the blood. Also sweat... But today, with Deadpool wrapping, it's mostly tears. A giant and forever thanks to the cast and crew of our film who battled wind, rain, strikes and @RealHughJackman... all under the stalwart leadership of @ShawnLevyDirect I got to make a movie with my closest pals and that doesn't happen very often. See ya July 26th…"

How excited are you for Deadpool 3? Let us know down in the comments!