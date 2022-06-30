Monster High: The Movie Full Trailer Released

Nickelodeon has released the first full trailer for Monster High: The Movie, a live-action adaptation of the beloved Mattel toy line, which is set to arrive on the network and on Paramount+ this fall. Monster High: The Movie follows Clawdeen Wolf (Miia Harris, Just Beyond), who was born half human and half werewolf, after she arrives at her new school, Monster High. She quickly makes friends with her classmates Frankie Stein (Ceci Balagot, Dispatches from Elsewhere) and Draculaura (Nayah Damasen, Grey's Anatomy). Needless to say, the adventure takes off from there, with big stakes that bring the trio into a plot to save the school.

Additional fan-favorite characters from the Monster High universe will also be seen throughout the movie. There's also an animated series in the works for Paramount+.

You can see it below.

Monster High: The Movie also stars Case Walker (The Other Two) as Deuce Gorgon; Kyle Selig ("Mean Girls" on Broadway) as Mr. Komos; Marci T. House (Day of the Dead) as Headmistress Bloodgood; Scotch Ellis Loring (Firehouse Dog) as Clawdeen's dad, Apollo; Steve Valentine (Mom) as Draculaura's dad, Dracula; Jy Prishkulnik (Just Beyond) as Cleo de Nile; Lina Lecompte (Death Pursuit) as Lagoona Blue; Justin Derickson (When the Streetlights Go On) as Heath Burns; Lilah Fitzgerald (Honey Girls) as Ghoulia; and Nasiv Sall (Descendants 2) as Abbey Bominable.

Here's the official synopsis for Monster High: The Movie – Clawdeen Wolf, half human and half werewolf, has recently started attending Monster High, a school for monsters in all forms. After quickly befriending her classmates Frankie Stein and Draculaura, Clawdeen feels like she has finally found a place where she can truly be herself, or so she thinks. Soon, a devious plan to destroy Monster High threatens to reveal her real identity and Clawdeen must learn to embrace her true monster heart before it's too late.

In addition to Monster High: The Movie, an animated series based off the beloved franchise is slated to premiere later this year on Nickelodeon. Both projects join other Mattel Television content in production, including series and specials based on Barbie, Masters of the Universe, Thomas & Friends, Polly Pocket and Fireman Sam, to name a few. Monster High was first introduced in 2010 with a global fanbase embracing its message of inclusivity. Mattel is currently refueling the franchise and introducing Monster High and its characters to a whole new generation of kids representing the world we live in today.

Monster High: The Movie will be on your screen just in time for spooky season, premiering on Nickelodeon and Paramount+ on October 6, 2022.