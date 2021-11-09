Monster High Live-Action TV Movie Gets Director and Cast

More than a decade after the dolls debuted, the Monster High toyline is getting the live-action treatment with an all-new TV movie on Nickelodeon, the network announced today. In addition to this upcoming live-action movie, fans are also excited for the announced animated series based on the figures, which is also headed to Nickelodeon. Both the new TV movie and animated series will borrow fan-favorite characters while also introducing all-new creations to tell a story of a high school filled with monsters who also have to suffer through all the drama of still being teenagers. The Monster High movie is slated to premiere on Nickelodeon in 2022.

Per press release, “Monster High (working title) stars Miia Harris (Just Beyond) as Clawdeen Wolf; Ceci Balagot (Dispatches from Elsewhere) as Frankie Stein; Nayah Damasen (Grey’s Anatomy) as Draculaura; Case Walker (The Other Two) as Deuce Gorgon; Kyle Selig (Mean Girls on Broadway) as Mr. Komos; Marci T. House (Day of the Dead) as Headmistress Bloodgood; Scotch Ellis Loring (Firehouse Dog) as Clawdeen’s dad, Apollo; Steve Valentine (Mom) as Draculaura’s dad, Dracula; Jy Prishkulnik (Just Beyond) as Cleo de Nile; Lina Lecompte (Death Pursuit) as Lagoona Blue; Justin Derickson (When the Streetlights Go On) as Heath Burns; Lilah Fitzgerald (Honey Girls) as Ghoulia; and Nasiv Sall (Descendants 2) as Abbey Bominable. Additional fan-favorite characters from the Monster High universe will also be seen throughout the TV movie.

“Monster High follows Clawdeen Wolf, who was born half human and half werewolf, after she arrives at her new school, Monster High. She quickly makes friends with her classmates Frankie Stein and Draculaura, and for the first time in her life, Clawdeen feels like she has finally found a place where she fits in and can truly be herself, despite keeping her human half a secret. When a devious plan to destroy Monster High threatens to reveal her real identity, Clawdeen must learn to embrace her true monster heart and find a way to save the day.

“In addition to the Monster High TV movie, an animated series based off the beloved franchise is slated to premiere on Nickelodeon next year. Both projects join other Mattel Television content in production, including series and specials based on Barbie, Masters of the Universe, Thomas & Friends, Polly Pocket, and Fireman Sam, to name a few.

“Monster High is directed and executive produced by Todd Holland (The Real O’Neals, Malcolm in the Middle, Firehouse Dog). The story is by Jenny Jaffe (Big Hero 6: The Series, Rugrats) & Greg Erb & Jason Oremland (Princess and the Frog, Playmobil: The Movie) and the teleplay is by Jaffe and Billy Eddy & Matt Eddy (Zapped, Teen Beach Movie). Adam Bonnett (Descendants franchise, Masters of the Universe: Revelation) serves as executive producer. Frederic Soulie, Senior Vice President & General Manager of Mattel Television, and Phil Breman, Vice President of Live Action Development, are overseeing the movie for Mattel and serve as executive producers. Production on Monster High for Nickelodeon is overseen by Zack Olin and Shauna Phelan, Co-Heads of Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Live-Action, along with executives Linda Halder, Jessica Brown, Yolanda T. Cochran, and Jules Kovisars.

“Monster High was first introduced in 2010 with a global fan base embracing its message of inclusivity. Beginning in 2022, Mattel will be refueling the franchise and introducing Monster High to a whole new generation of kids.”

