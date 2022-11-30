Monsters, Inc. Star Billy Crystal Reveals Embarrassing Moment at Disneyland

Billy Crystal revealed that he had an embarrassing moment at Disneyland recently. The Monsters Inc. star told Jimmy Kimmel that he encountered a Mike Wazowski fan in the park and things didn't exactly go according to plan. Now, with the Pixar movie being an animated franchise, some people just do not know that Crystal is the man who voices their favorite character. Well, one fan was completely decked out in merchandise featuring the green monster. As the actor's kids laughed, they asked him to do the voice to surprise the unsuspecting fan. What followed can only be considered extremely humbling. Crystal began, "My kids were laughing like, 'She has no idea!' So, I go, 'Hi! I'm Mike Wazowski!' She says, 'That's good, but my brother does it better.'"

So, that kid has to be pretty talented, just like Kimmel joked. But, also the comedian has enough self-awareness to laugh at how absurd the situation could be. The audience clearly got a kick out of the story too. Go ahead and watch the full interview down below for more fun times with Crystal.

Got a Monsters Inc. Fix?

Disney+ has the sequel and another series to hold you. Bobs Gannaway executive producer on Monsters at Work, spoke to Comicbook.com about Mike and Sully's place in this new world.

"It was so tricky getting just to this idea. I know this idea seems so obvious, that we have this character that graduated from Monsters U and then he goes and shows up they changed to laugh power and that seems like an obvious idea, but it took us a long time just to hone in on that," Gannaway said. "A time of change is a great time to tell a story. Mike and Sulley are having to deal with being put in charge. If you look at that little shot and when they're told, Mike's super excited and Sulley's face drops. Responsibility and then perks are the two attitudes. That was the fun of playing that where Sully is trying to shoulder this weight of responsibility, while Mike is running around enjoying being in charge, but also now he has to train a bunch of scary monsters on how to be funny."

"We have a little short called Mike's comedy class that falls at the end of, not all the episodes, but many of them," Gannaway added. "Just a standalone short where he's trying to teach them how to be funny. Yeah, so it's fun to arc that. That said the focus of the show from the beginning was on the new characters, the Mift crew, and making sure that the audience, like I said, they get to spend time with their old friends, but you get to meet new friends and hopefully fall in love with a new group because I just don't want to repeat the movie."

