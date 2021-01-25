Monsters. Inc. Star Billy Crystal Offers Update on Disney+ Sequel Series

✖

If you kept up with all of the announcements and fanfare ahead of the Disney+ debut in November 2019, you might recall that one of the first original projects that was announced for the streaming service still has yet to see the light of day. Early announcements about Disney+ revealed a sequel TV series to Pixar's Monsters, Inc., with both Billy Crystal and John Goodman reprising their roles as Mike and Sully, respectively. However, there's been very little word about the new series, Monsters at Work, over the last year or so.

Despite production delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, Monsters at Work is still happening over at Disney+, and it sounds as though we could be seeing it arrive in the next year or so, provided that work is allowed to continue. Crystal recently spoke with Collider about the long-awaited series, and offered an update for fans who have been waiting to see it.

"It's a series. John Goodman and I are Sully and Mike," Crystal said." The show, time-wise, starts six months after Monsters, Inc. ended. So now, we're on the Laugh Floor. We've created all of the new, young, great characters with some great voice actors, and John and I are reprising our parts. I tell ya, it's [been] 20 years [since the release of Monsters, Inc.] and that movie looked amazing 20 years ago. It's coming up to the 20th anniversary, I believe in September [November]. It's fantastic looking, it's hilarious, and we're having a lot of fun doing it."

"Yeah, we've done a bunch [of episodes]," he added. "We've been on a break because of the pandemic. But some I was able to do at home and some I was able to do in a very deserted studio out in Burbank. To be the only one on the lot was a little weird. But yeah, we're progressing. I don't know when they're gonna start [being released] but I promise you they're really good."

Mike and Sully are characters in Monsters at Work, but they aren't the sole focus of the series. The entire show follows a young monster named Tyler Tuskmon, who wants to work on the Laugh Floor like his heroes, Mike and Sully. Ben Feldman stars as Tyler, and he's joined by the likes of Kelly Marie Tran, Alanna Ubach, Jennifer Tilly, John Ratzenberger, and Bob Peterson.

