Every Villain Confirmed in Mortal Kombat 2

The 2021 Mortal Kombat reboot arrived under uniquely challenging circumstances, opening simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max at the height of the pandemic. Despite that compromised release, the film became the most-watched Warner Bros. title across the studio’s entire 2021 day-and-date slate, generating enough confidence for New Line Cinema to greenlight a sequel almost immediately, with a third movie pushed into development even before the sequel premieres. To ensure Mortal Kombat II would surpass the first movie, writer Jeremy Slater came aboard with a mandate to expand the world, address the criticisms of the first film, and finally deliver the actual tournament that the original only teased in its closing moments. Meanwhile, director Simon McQuoid returned to expand his ambitious vision of the gaming franchise.

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Mortal Kombat II, arriving in theaters on May 8, 2026, is a substantially larger production on every level. The story centers on Emperor Shao Kahn’s (Martyn Ford) campaign to conquer Earthrealm, forcing the champions to battle through the full tournament while facing threats on multiple fronts simultaneously. To match that escalation, the sequel assembles a seep roster of Outworld antagonists, drawing heavily from the games’ most iconic villains.

8) Revenant Kung Lao

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Max Huang returns for Mortal Kombat II, but the Kung Lao appearing in the sequel is a fundamentally different figure from the proud Shaolin monk who fought alongside Earthrealm’s champions in the first film. Promotional materials confirm Kung Lao is facing Liu Kang (Ludi Lin) in the sequel, despite being killed in the first movie. The most obvious explanation is that Kung Lao returns in a revenant form, meaning Quan Chi’s (Damon Herriman) necromantic influence has corrupted him into a servant of Outworld. In the games, revenants are undead warriors robbed of their free will and forced to fight against their former allies, and the film appears to follow that same framework. However, since Shang Tsung (Chin Han) is a shapeshifter, he could be taking Kung Lao’s form to mess with Liu Kang.

7) Kano

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In Mortal Kombat II, Josh Lawson reprises the role of Kano, the Black Dragon mercenary who spent most of the 2021 film playing both sides before his death at Sonya Blade’s (Jessica McNamee) hands. His return in Mortal Kombat II comes in what has been described as a twisted form, though the specifics of how the sequel resurrects him have not been detailed. In the games, Kano is a career criminal and arms dealer whose loyalty extends only as far as his own survival, making him one of the franchise’s most reliably treacherous figures. Lawson’s performance in the first film was among its most praised elements, leaning into the character’s crude humor without undercutting his genuine menace, and his return suggests the sequel intends to push that volatility further.

6) Baraka

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Mortal Kombat II introduces Baraka (CJ Bloomfield), the blade-armed Tarkatan general who has served as one of Shao Kahn’s most loyal enforcers across decades of game entries. Bloomfield, whose previous major film credit was a supporting role in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, brings an imposing presence to the character, and early promotional images show a design faithful to the games, complete with retractable forearm blades and the jagged dental structure that defines the Tarkatan race. Karl Urban has specifically cited a fight between his Johnny Cage and Baraka as one of the most enjoyable sequences he has ever filmed, which positions the character for a significant action setpiece.

5) Sindel

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Ana Thu Nguyen joins the cast as Queen Sindel, the Edenian royal whose history in the games connects directly to Shao Kahn’s conquest of her home realm. In the original game timeline, Sindel was Kitana’s mother and Shao Kahn’s queen, her allegiance shifting depending on which era of the story the games were exploring. Her inclusion in Mortal Kombat II ties directly into the Outworld royal family dynamic that the sequel is building around Kitana (Adeline Rudolph), and Nguyen’s casting adds a prominent antagonist with a legitimate claim to the film’s central political conflict. Sindel’s game appearances frequently featured sonic scream attacks and her signature white hair, both of which the film’s character posters have confirmed are present in the adaptation.

4) Noob Saibot

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Joe Taslim, who played Sub-Zero in the 2021 film, returns in Mortal Kombat II as Noob Saibot, the spectral ninja identity that Bi-Han assumes after his death at Scorpion’s (Hiroyuki Sanada) hands in the first film. The transformation is one of the most anticipated developments for fans of the games, where Noob Saibot is a shadow-wielding wraith and one of the most visually distinctive fighters in the franchise’s roster. The final trailer teases a direct confrontation between Noob Saibot and Scorpion, which sets up one of the sequel’s most emotionally loaded matchups, given their shared history. Taslim was contracted for additional Mortal Kombat films following his debut, and his return in this transformed role confirms the franchise is committed to fully exploring Bi-Han’s arc across the planned trilogy.

3) Quan Chi

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Damon Herriman, who previously voiced Kabal in the 2021 film, returns in Mortal Kombat II as Quan Chi, the Netherrealm sorcerer whose manipulation of the dead makes him one of the most dangerous figures in the entire mythology. Quan Chi’s primary function in the games is resurrection and corruption, as he is directly responsible for transforming Bi-Han into Noob Saibot and for binding Scorpion to decades of manufactured vengeance. His presence in Mortal Kombat II retroactively implicates him in the central conflict of the first film, positioning him as a puppet master whose influence predates his on-screen introduction.

2) Shang Tsung

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Chin Han also returns as Shang Tsung, the soul-stealing sorcerer who served as the primary antagonist of the 2021 film. His closing declaration that Shao Kahn’s armies would come for Earthrealm functioned as the direct setup for the sequel’s central conflict, making Shang Tsung the connective tissue between both installments. In the games, Shang Tsung is the host of the Mortal Kombat tournament, a manipulator who operates through deception and borrowed power rather than brute force. The sequel places him within a much larger threat structure alongside Shao Kahn, Quan Chi, and the full Outworld army, which shifts his role from lead villain to one component of a considerably more dangerous coalition.

1) Shao Kahn

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The central threat of Mortal Kombat II is Shao Kahn, the tyrannical Emperor of Outworld, whose conquest of Earthrealm drives the entire tournament. Ford, a professional bodybuilder and actor whose physical dimensions are genuinely extraordinary, makes his take on the villain truly menacing. In the games, Shao Kahn is recognized by his skull helmet, his Wrath Hammer, and an absolute contempt for the rules that govern the tournament he exploits, and the film’s promotional materials confirm all three elements are intact. The sequel is structured around the champions of Earthrealm fighting directly against his forces, making Shao Kahn the payoff for everything the 2021 film promised when it teased his armies in its final scene.

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