Last Chance: Everything Leaving HBO Max on March 31

✖

We're just a couple of days away from April and most streaming services will be kicking off the new month in style, adding a bunch of new movies and TV shows to their lineups. However, a new month can't begin without another one ending. Tons of streaming contracts come to an end at the close of each month, and March is no different. Neither is HBO Max. When the calendar flips in just a couple of days, a bunch of movies are going to be leaving HBO Max, and there's no telling when they'll be back.

All four Alien films are going to be making their HBO Max exit this week, so if you've been waiting to binge the beloved sci-fi franchise, now is the time to do so. The same goes for Die Hard. The first three Die Hard movies are exiting first thing on Thursday.

Here are all of the films that will no longer be on HBO Max beginning April 1st:

Alien, 1979 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Alien 3, 1992 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Alien Resurrection, 1997 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Aliens, 1986 (HBO)

All The Right Moves, 1983 (HBO)

Alvin And The Chipmunks: Chipwrecked, 2011 (HBO)

Any Given Sunday, 1999

Batman & Mr. Freeze: Subzero, 1998

Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason, 2004 (HBO)

The Bush Years: Family. Duty. Power., 2019

The Chronicles Of Riddick, 2004 (Director’s Cut) ( HBO)

Die Hard 2, 1990 (HBO)

Die Hard With A Vengeance, 1995 (HBO)

Die Hard, 1988 (HBO)

Edtv, 1999 (HBO)

The End: Inside The Last Days Of The Obama White House, 2017

Grudge Match, 2013 (HBO)

Habana Boxing Club, 2018 (HBO)

Hours, 2013 (HBO)

The Last Emperor, 1987 (HBO)

Last Knights, 2015 (HBO)

Love & Basketball, 2000

Michael, 1996

Mrs. Doubtfire, 1993 (HBO)

The Night Before, 1988 (HBO)

P.S. I Love You, 2007

Purple Rain, 1984

Queen & Slim, 2019 (HBO)

Revolutionary Road, 2008 (HBO)

Richard Jewell, 2019 (HBO)

Ruby Sparks, 2012 (HBO)

See No Evil, 2006 (HBO)

Sleight, 2017 (HBO)

Which of these HBO Max exits are you most disappointed about? Let us know in the comments!