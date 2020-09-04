Disney's Live-Action Mulan Features Surprising Cameo From the Animated Movie

✖

After sitting on the shelf for a few months due to coronavirus delays, Disney's live-action take on Mulan is finally making its debut. The film's release does look a little different than expected, however, premiering as a $30 purchase through the Disney+ streaming service. This method won't bring Disney as much money as a worldwide theatrical bow, but it will likely be on the tip of everyone's tongue for the near future. Since Mulan is easily accessible at home, and not playing in a potentially dangerous theatrical scenario, folks will be able to rewind and do a double take when its best cameo appears on the screen.

Be careful: there are minor spoilers ahead. We're not talking about anything that spoils the story, but the third act cameo is a big surprise that you might not want to know about ahead of time. If you're still reading, you'll be happy to know that actress Ming-Na Wen, who voiced Mulan in the original animated film, appears near the end of the live-action edition.

Wen appearing in the live-action Mulan has been pondered by Disney fans ever since the movie was announced. Some people were probably on the lookout for her as soon as they hit play. But it's not just the fact that Wen showed up that made her cameo so great, it was how her scene played out.

After Mulan saves the Emperor, the movie cuts to a grand celebration in his throne room, where he will presumably be honoring China's new heroine. There are people filling the space and the camera follows a woman in a green dress as she walks to meet the Emperor. The entire time she's walking, it feels like we're watching Mulan, but the camera turns to reveal Wen at the end of her walk. Wearing a similar outfit to the animated Mulan (from the matchmaker scene), Wen's character bows and introduces the live-action Mulan, who has been behind her the entire time.

(Photo: Walt Disney Studios)

This is a clever way to include Wen in the movie, but it's also an incredibly touching tribute to her and Yifei Liu. One is almost literally passing the torch to the other, signifying the new era of the character while honoring the past.

What did you think of Ming-Na Wen's cameo in Mulan? Let us known in the comments!

Mulan is now available to purchase through Disney+ Premier Access.