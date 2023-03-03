Dungeons & Dragons Movie Adds My Spy's Chloe Coleman

✖

My Spy actress Chloe Coleman has joined the cast of Dungeons & Dragons. Deadline was the first to report that the child star of My Spy and the upcoming Avatar 2 movie joins the already star-studded Dungeons & Dragons movie cast that includes Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Rege-Jean Page, Hugh Grant, and Sophia Lillis. Few details are known about the Dungeons & Dragons film, other than that Hugh Grant is playing the movie's antagonist. Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley will direct the movie and also provided the script for the film. Paramount and Hasbro's eOne division are jointly producing the movie.

Dungeons & Dragons is the first tabletop roleplaying game and spawned an entire franchise of spin-offs and tie-in material, ranging from novels that fleshed out the many worlds of the game to a Saturday morning cartoon and multiple video games. The game itself has had its ebbs and flows but has seen a recent resurgence in popularity thanks to to its easy to understand Fifth Edition rules and numerous tie-ins with pop culture properties like Stranger Things. The game conveniently also has a deep well of untapped IP consisting of well-developed lore and characters from multiple worlds. These characters have starred in novels and other tie-in games, but exist as secondary characters in the world and stories of the games played in the table. Hasbro is working on multiple D&D projects, including a live-action TV show being developed by John Wick creator Derek Kolstad.

Details about the film are scarce, although an earlier script indicated that the movie would involve a group of adventurers seeking out the dreaded Eye of Vecna, a famed artifact in D&D lore. The movie has also experienced a bevy of delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. While the movie was originally going to be released in 2021, its release date was pushed to spring 2022 and then to early 2023.

For those looking to dive in Dungeons & Dragons lore, the franchise's next book is a campaign setting guide detailing the horror-inspired world of Ravenloft. Hasbro is also releasing a new Dungeons & Dragons game called Dark Alliance later this year.