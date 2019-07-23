Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of July 22)

It’s the second to last week of the month and Netflix is rolling out one of the biggest seasons of original programming they’ve done. That’s right, after seven seasons, Orange Is the New Black will be sailing into the sunset, marking the end of one of Netflix’s tentpoles for the last six years.

The streaming giant is also rolling out a second season to the hilarious Workin’ Moms in addition to The Great Hack, a documentary that takes a look at privacy in the digital age. Outside of Netflix originals, Quentin Tarantino’s Inglorious Basterds has hit Netflix as of the writing!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this week! Let us know which movie or television show you’re looking forward to most in the comments below.

Monday, July 22

Inglorious Basterds

Wednesday, July 24

The Great Hack

Thursday, July 25

Another Life

Workin’ Moms, Season Two

Friday, July 26