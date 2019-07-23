Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of July 22)

It’s the second to last week of the month and Netflix is rolling out one of the biggest seasons of original programming they’ve done. That’s right, after seven seasons, Orange Is the New Black will be sailing into the sunset, marking the end of one of Netflix’s tentpoles for the last six years.
The streaming giant is also rolling out a second season to the hilarious Workin’ Moms in addition to The Great Hack, a documentary that takes a look at privacy in the digital age. Outside of Netflix originals, Quentin Tarantino’s Inglorious Basterds has hit Netflix as of the writing!
Monday, July 22
- Inglorious Basterds
Wednesday, July 24
- The Great Hack
Thursday, July 25
- Another Life
- Workin’ Moms, Season Two
Friday, July 26
- Boi
- The Exception
- Girls With Balls
- My First First Love, Season Two
- Orange Is the New Black, Season Seven
- The Son
- Sugar Rush, Season Two
- The Worst Witch, Season Three