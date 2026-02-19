Peacock Just Added One of DreamWorks’ Most Surprising Films

DreamWorks Animation has established itself as a major force in the animation industry, but the studio has a notable hit-or-miss catalog of animated movies. While films like Shrek, How to Train Your Dragon, and Kung Fu Panda have been incredible critical and box office successes, others, such as Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken and Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas, have flopped. The diverse DreamWorks catalog also features a few major surprises, including an unexpectedly good animated movie that just started streaming on Peacock.

DreamWorks’ 2016 animated jukebox musical comedy Trolls was largely expected to flop in terms of both box office and critical reception, but it blew away expectations when it became a major hit. The movie started streaming on Peacock on February 1st, joining its sequel, Trolls: World Tour, and the spin-off TV shows Trolls: The Beat Goes On and Trolls: TrollsTopia on the NBCUniversal platform. The movie is based on the iconic Good Luck Trolls doll line and centers on two very opposite trolls, always happy Poppy and cautious, curmudgeonly Branch, as they embark on a journey of a lifetime to rescue her friends who have been captured by the Bergens.

DreamWorks’ Trolls Defied Expectations by Delivering an Infectious and High-Energy Movie

Trolls was an unexpected success. The movie was initially believed by many to simply be a shallow, run-of-the-mill toy-to-movie cash-in that wouldn’t bring much of anything to the table but a marketing ploy. What DreamWorks delivered was something much different and much better. Trolls was a surprisingly entertaining addition to the DreamWorks library. From the vibrant and colorful animation that looks like an arts-and-crafts project come to life to the catchy soundtrack of songs like Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” that stick with you long after the movie ends, Trolls was a high-energy, fun escape for kids and adults alike. The story was upbeat and fun, the happiness infectious, and the star-studded voice cast brought plenty of energy to the likeable characters.

Trolls ended up leaving a long legacy of success. The movie grossed $347 million, received an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song for “Can’t Stop the Feeling!,” and earned a “Certified Fresh” distinction on Rotten Tomatoes with a 76% critic score. It ultimately went on to spawn an entire franchise based around the beloved iconic toy line, with Trolls: World Tour becoming the biggest digital debut of all time upon its April 2020 release. Trolls Band Together, which unfortunately isn’t streaming on Peacock, followed in 2023.

