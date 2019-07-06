Here’s Everything New Coming to Netflix This Weekend

We know why you’re here. You’re interested in the brand new season of Stranger Things. Sure, the nostalgia-heavy horror series might be the most popular show on the streaming platform, but Netflix has a lot more to offer than jump scares, teen drama, and Cronenberg-esque body horror. In fact, there are a few classic horror films coming to the service, as well as one of the most beloved comedy films from the ’80s.

It’s a holiday weekend for those of us in the United States, and if you want to beat the heat and skip the fireworks, there’s no better way to spend your time than to sit inside and watch all of the new shows and movies that Netflix has to offer — and that includes Stranger Things 3.

Netflix and the cast of Stranger Things have been pretty quiet in terms of an actual plot regarding the third Stranger Things outing, though series star David Harbour did tell ComicBook.com the season finale was nothing short of a masterpiece.

“Especially when you get around episode eight, there are moments where you’re laughing and crying at the same time,” Harbour reflected. “Where I was yelling at the television screen, and I’m not that type of guy, but I think it really has outdone itself. And I would be very surprised if this wasn’t your favorite season, and I’d certainly be very surprised if you didn’t think that episode eight was the best thing we’ve ever shot, because I’m convinced that that episode is so, so unexpected, so beautiful, so big, so tight. Not a second of downtime, not a second where you’re waiting for anything. To me, it’s a masterpiece. Episode eight is a masterpiece.”

Sunday, June 30

Madam Secretary, Season Five

Monday, July 1

Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore

Astro Boy

Caddyshack

Caddyshack 2

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke

Cloverfield

Designated Survivor: 60 Days

Disney’s Race to Witch Mountain

Frozen River

Inkheart

Katherine Ryan: Glitter Room

Kill the Irishman

Lady in the Water

Little Monsters

Mean Dreams

Mean Streets

Megamind

Nights in Rodanthe

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Philadelphia

Rain Man

Road House

Room on the Broom

Scream 3

Starsky & Hutch

Swiped

Swordfish

Taxi Driver

The Accountant of Auschwitz

The American

The Book of Eli

The Brothers Grimm

The Hangover

The Pink Panther

The Pink Panther 2

War Against Women

Who’s That Knocking at My Door?

Tuesday, July 2

Bangkok Love Stores: Objects of Affection

Bangkok Love Stories: Plead

Good Witch, Season Four

Wednesday, July 3

The Last Czars

Yummy Mummies, Season Two

Thursday, July 4

Kakegurui, Season Two

Stranger Things 3

Friday, July 5

In The Dark, Season One

Saturday, July 6