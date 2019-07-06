Here’s Everything New Coming to Netflix This Weekend

We know why you’re here. You’re interested in the brand new season of Stranger Things. Sure, the nostalgia-heavy horror series might be the most popular show on the streaming platform, but Netflix has a lot more to offer than jump scares, teen drama, and Cronenberg-esque body horror. In fact, there are a few classic horror films coming to the service, as well as one of the most beloved comedy films from the ’80s.
It’s a holiday weekend for those of us in the United States, and if you want to beat the heat and skip the fireworks, there’s no better way to spend your time than to sit inside and watch all of the new shows and movies that Netflix has to offer — and that includes Stranger Things 3.
Netflix and the cast of Stranger Things have been pretty quiet in terms of an actual plot regarding the third Stranger Things outing, though series star David Harbour did tell ComicBook.com the season finale was nothing short of a masterpiece.
“Especially when you get around episode eight, there are moments where you’re laughing and crying at the same time,” Harbour reflected. “Where I was yelling at the television screen, and I’m not that type of guy, but I think it really has outdone itself. And I would be very surprised if this wasn’t your favorite season, and I’d certainly be very surprised if you didn’t think that episode eight was the best thing we’ve ever shot, because I’m convinced that that episode is so, so unexpected, so beautiful, so big, so tight. Not a second of downtime, not a second where you’re waiting for anything. To me, it’s a masterpiece. Episode eight is a masterpiece.”
Sunday, June 30
- Madam Secretary, Season Five
Monday, July 1
- Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore
- Astro Boy
- Caddyshack
- Caddyshack 2
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
- Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke
- Cloverfield
- Designated Survivor: 60 Days
- Disney’s Race to Witch Mountain
- Frozen River
- Inkheart
- Katherine Ryan: Glitter Room
- Kill the Irishman
- Lady in the Water
- Little Monsters
- Mean Dreams
- Mean Streets
- Megamind
- Nights in Rodanthe
- Paul Blart: Mall Cop
- Philadelphia
- Rain Man
- Road House
- Room on the Broom
- Scream 3
- Starsky & Hutch
- Swiped
- Swordfish
- Taxi Driver
- The Accountant of Auschwitz
- The American
- The Book of Eli
- The Brothers Grimm
- The Hangover
- The Pink Panther
- The Pink Panther 2
- War Against Women
- Who’s That Knocking at My Door?
Tuesday, July 2
- Bangkok Love Stores: Objects of Affection
- Bangkok Love Stories: Plead
- Good Witch, Season Four
Wednesday, July 3
- The Last Czars
- Yummy Mummies, Season Two
Thursday, July 4
- Kakegurui, Season Two
- Stranger Things 3
Friday, July 5
- In The Dark, Season One
Saturday, July 6
- Free Rein, Season Three
- The Iron Lady
- Sicilian Ghost Story