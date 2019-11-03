Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of November 3)

For the first time in a while, Netflix will be having new content added to its streaming platform every day this week. As with week’s previous, the content is loaded to the beginning and end of the week, with half of the new content this week releasing on Monday or Friday. This week also marks the first big foray into holiday programming, as three new Netflix Original Christmas-themed movies drop on Monday. New seasons of She-Ra and The End of the F***ing World are also on tap for the week while the streamer drops the first season of the animated Green Eggs and Ham on Friday.

Monday, November 4

A Holiday Engagement

Christmas Crush

Dear Santa

The Devil Next Door

District 9

Tuesday, November 5

The End of the F***ing World, Season Two

Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, Season Four

Tune in for Love

Undercover Brother 2

Wednesday, November 6

Burning Cane

SCAMS

Shadow

Thursday, November 7

The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open

Friday, November 8

Busted!, Season Two

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays, Season Two

Greatest Events of WWII in HD Colour

Green Eggs and Ham

Let It Snow

Paradise Beach

Wild District, Season Two

Saturday, November 9