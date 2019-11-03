Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of November 3)

For the first time in a while, Netflix will be having new content added to its streaming platform every day this week. As with week’s previous, the content is loaded to the beginning and end of the week, with half of the new content this week releasing on Monday or Friday. This week also marks the first big foray into holiday programming, as three new Netflix Original Christmas-themed movies drop on Monday. New seasons of She-Ra and The End of the F***ing World are also on tap for the week while the streamer drops the first season of the animated Green Eggs and Ham on Friday.
Keep scrolling to see everything hitting Netflix this week! What movie or show will you be watching for sure? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt!
Monday, November 4
- A Holiday Engagement
- Christmas Crush
- Dear Santa
- The Devil Next Door
- District 9
Tuesday, November 5
- The End of the F***ing World, Season Two
- Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby
- She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, Season Four
- Tune in for Love
- Undercover Brother 2
Wednesday, November 6
- Burning Cane
- SCAMS
- Shadow
Thursday, November 7
- The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open
Friday, November 8
- Busted!, Season Two
- The Great British Baking Show: Holidays, Season Two
- Greatest Events of WWII in HD Colour
- Green Eggs and Ham
- Let It Snow
- Paradise Beach
- Wild District, Season Two
Saturday, November 9
- Little Things, Season Three