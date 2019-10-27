Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of October 27)

Spooky season is nearly over and before long, things will be switched fully over to Christmas mode. With the first of November coming up this week, Netflix has its been week of the month in store, full of some Holiday-themed original films and some killer licensed addition. Joining the likes of The Matrix trilogy is the cult classic Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, the always-hilarious Step Brothers, and Sony’s Zombieland, which has a sequel now showing in theaters.

On the Netflix Original front, legendary funnyman Arsenio Hall has a new stand-up special due out this week on Tuesday, while the streaming giant will also roll out the third season of Atypical on Friday. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this week! What movie or show are you looking forward to binging most? Share your thoughts in the comments section below or by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt!

Monday, October 28

A 3 Minute Hug

Little Miss Sumo

Shine On with Reese, Season One

Tuesday, October 29

Arsenio Hall: Smart & Classy

Wednesday, October 30

Flavorful Origins: Yunnan Cuisine

Thursday, October 31

Kengan Ashura, Part Two

Nowhere Man

Raging Bull

Friday, November 1