Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of October 27)

Spooky season is nearly over and before long, things will be switched fully over to Christmas mode. With the first of November coming up this week, Netflix has its been week of the month in store, full of some Holiday-themed original films and some killer licensed addition. Joining the likes of The Matrix trilogy is the cult classic Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, the always-hilarious Step Brothers, and Sony’s Zombieland, which has a sequel now showing in theaters.
On the Netflix Original front, legendary funnyman Arsenio Hall has a new stand-up special due out this week on Tuesday, while the streaming giant will also roll out the third season of Atypical on Friday. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this week! What movie or show are you looking forward to binging most? Share your thoughts in the comments section below or by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt!
Monday, October 28
- A 3 Minute Hug
- Little Miss Sumo
- Shine On with Reese, Season One
Tuesday, October 29
- Arsenio Hall: Smart & Classy
Wednesday, October 30
- Flavorful Origins: Yunnan Cuisine
Thursday, October 31
- Kengan Ashura, Part Two
- Nowhere Man
- Raging Bull
Friday, November 1
- American Son
- Atypical, Season Three
- Drive
- Fire in Paradise
- Haache
- Hello Ninja
- Holiday in the Wild
- The King
- The Man Without Gravity
- Queer Eye: We’re In Japan
- True: Grabbleapple Harvest
- We Are The Wave
- Apache Warrior
- Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Go Team Roberts, Season One
- Billy on the Street
- Christmas Break-In
- Christmas in the Heartlands
- Christmas Survival
- Elliot the Littlest Reindeer
- Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
- Grease
- Holly Star
- How to Be a Latin Lover
- Love Jones
- Mars, Season Two
- Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans, Season One and Two
- Paid in Full
- Rosemary’s Baby
- Rounders
- Santa Girl
- Sling Blade
- Spitfire: The Plane that Saved the World
- Step Brothers
- The Christmas Candle
- The Deep, Season Three
- The Game
- The Matrix
- The Matrix Reloaded
- The Matrix Revolutions
- Up North
- Wild Child
- Zombieland