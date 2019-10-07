Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of October 7)

It’s a light week on the Netflix release front, undoubtedly anchored by El Camino — the Breaking Bad movie starring Aaron Paul. That’s out Friday with a handful of other shows including the second season of both Haunted and Insatiable. This week also features the long-awaited debut of CBC’s Schitt’s Creek Season Five, for bingers of the Canadian comedy. Then, everything wraps up with the French Netflix drama Banlieusards before entering the middle of the month.

Keep scrolling to see Netflix's entire release slate this week

Monday, October 7

Match! Tennis Juniors

The Water Diviner

Tuesday, October 8

Deon Cole: Cole Hearted

The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-ween

Wednesday, October 9

After

Rhythm + Flow

Thursday, October 10

Schitt’s Creek, Season Five

Ultramarine Magmell

Friday, October 11

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

The Forest of Love

Fractured

Haunted, Season Two

Insatiable, Season Two

La influencia

Plan Coeur, Season Two

The Awakenings of Motti Wolenbruch

YooHoo to the Rescue, Season Two

Saturday, October 12