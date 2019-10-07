Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of October 7)

It’s a light week on the Netflix release front, undoubtedly anchored by El Camino — the Breaking Bad movie starring Aaron Paul. That’s out Friday with a handful of other shows including the second season of both Haunted and Insatiable. This week also features the long-awaited debut of CBC’s Schitt’s Creek Season Five, for bingers of the Canadian comedy. Then, everything wraps up with the French Netflix drama Banlieusards before entering the middle of the month.
Monday, October 7
- Match! Tennis Juniors
- The Water Diviner
Tuesday, October 8
- Deon Cole: Cole Hearted
- The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-ween
Wednesday, October 9
- After
- Rhythm + Flow
Thursday, October 10
- Schitt’s Creek, Season Five
- Ultramarine Magmell
Friday, October 11
- El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
- The Forest of Love
- Fractured
- Haunted, Season Two
- Insatiable, Season Two
- La influencia
- Plan Coeur, Season Two
- The Awakenings of Motti Wolenbruch
- YooHoo to the Rescue, Season Two
Saturday, October 12
- Banlieusards