Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of October 7)

It’s a light week on the Netflix release front, undoubtedly anchored by El Camino — the Breaking […]

It’s a light week on the Netflix release front, undoubtedly anchored by El Camino — the Breaking Bad movie starring Aaron Paul. That’s out Friday with a handful of other shows including the second season of both Haunted and Insatiable. This week also features the long-awaited debut of CBC’s Schitt’s Creek Season Five, for bingers of the Canadian comedy. Then, everything wraps up with the French Netflix drama Banlieusards before entering the middle of the month.

Keep scrolling to see Netflix’s entire release slate this week and let us know what you look forward to binging in the comments section!

Monday, October 7

  • Match! Tennis Juniors
  • The Water Diviner

Tuesday, October 8

  • Deon Cole: Cole Hearted
  • The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-ween

Wednesday, October 9

  • After
  • Rhythm + Flow

Thursday, October 10

  • Schitt’s Creek, Season Five
  • Ultramarine Magmell

Friday, October 11

  • El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
  • The Forest of Love
  • Fractured
  • Haunted, Season Two
  • Insatiable, Season Two
  • La influencia
  • Plan Coeur, Season Two
  • The Awakenings of Motti Wolenbruch
  • YooHoo to the Rescue, Season Two

Saturday, October 12

  • Banlieusards
