Ava DuVernay's When They See Us and 13th Free to Stream on Netflix

Ava DuVernay’s When They See Us and 13th are free to stream on Netflix Friday in honor of Juneteenth. The director announced the news herself on Twitter as many Americans have become aware of the holiday recently. Anyone who wants to check out these projects can view them on Netflix, even without a subscription. When They See Us is the true story of five Black teenagers who were wrongfully accused and prosecuted for sexual assault. 13th is a documentary that chronicles the paths of racial inequality in America and the impact policies have on real people. As people take time to reflect on the events of this year, and all the history leading up to it, the company hopes these projects will prompt a conversation.

DuVernay wrote on Twiter, “Some news: WHEN THEY SEE US is now available in front of @Netflix’s paywall for free. 13TH too. And it’s also on Youtube now. Billboards for both are now up in NYC + LA. @ParamountMovies has made SELMA free on all its platforms. Plus, FX + BET will air it on Juneteenth.”

Selma, another film by DuVernay chronicling the Civil Rights Voting Marches, was made free on all Paramount platforms earlier this month. Both FX and BET will air the film on Friday as a part of Juneteenth’s observance.

Paramount Pictures said in an earlier statement, “We witness the expression of decades of collective pain, we should reflect on Dr. King’s words: 'Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.' We hope this small gesture will encourage people throughout the country to examine our nation’s history and reflect on the ways that racial injustice has infected our society. The key message of Selma is the importance of equality, dignity and justice for all people. Clearly, that message is as vital today as it was in 1965."

Netflix describes When They See Us, “Five teens from Harlem become trapped in a nightmare when they’re falsely accused of a brutal attack in Central Park. Based on a true story.”

The company’s summary for 13th is down below:

“Combining archival footage with testimony from activists and scholars, director Ava DuVernay's examination of the U.S. prison system looks at how the country's history of racial inequality drives the high rate of incarceration in America. This piercing, Oscar-nominated film won Best Documentary at the Emmys, the BAFTAs, and the NAACP Image Awards.”

