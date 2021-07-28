Bright: Netflix Provides Update on Sequel Script

✖

Netflix is trying to get the script for Bright 2 into the best shape possible. A new report from Variety says that the streaming giant is fine-tuning the project right now. Fans of Bright can also expect Will Smith and Joel Edgerton to be back in their roles from the first film. Netflix caught everyone a bit off guard with that project. First impressions of the trailer were all over the place. But, when it came time for a premiere, there was no question that the audience showed up in force. The film stayed at the top of the Netflix Top 10 for a while and generated so much social media chatter. On top of that, it proved to the rest of the industry that Netflix was indeed a player when it comes to movie releases. Their outfit had been pegged as mostly a TV operation until a few of these hits really made their mark. As things go forward with projects like Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead universe, you can expect Netflix to go back to the well with some of the titles that did the best in the past. (Cue excited cheering from the To All The Boys I Loved Before fans.)

Last year, the Television Critics Association talked to director David Ayer about how production was progressing on the sequel. He said that things were still developing.

“Still in development,” Ayer explained. “We’re working on it so hopefully we’ll be able to mount that up soon. It’s a great opportunity for all of us to explore the world more. I think people felt like there was a lot of doorways to explore. People were like, ‘Tell us about the dragon. Tell us about this, the history.’ So it’s a very rich world and I think we’re going to drill down some more.”

CEO of Netflix, Reed Hastings, left no doubt that the series would be a priority back in 2019 during an investor call.

"In its first month, Bright has become one of our most viewed original titles ever," he began. "We're thrilled with this performance and are planning a sequel as well as additional investment in original films."

"We're growing faster than we expected, which allows us to invest more in original content than we had planned," Hastings added. "Given our track record of content investments helping to increase growth, we are excited about the growth in future years from the increased investments we are making in original content this year."

