Netflix’s Bright 2 Still in the Works

Shortly after Bright debuted on Netflix back in 2017, the streaming service announced that the film would be getting a sequel, with David Ayer returning to direct as well as take over script-writing duties. Bright may not have been a critical darling, but people found a lot to love in the Will Smith-starring fantasy flick and it garnered a pretty substantial following. However, despite a strong fanbase, the Bright sequel still has yet to head into production, more than two years after being announced. Has Netflix dumped the franchise into purgatory?

Fortunately for fans of Bright, it looks like the sequel is still moving forward, even though all chatter about it has essentially disappeared. Following Fox’s presentation of Deputy, the new series produced by Ayer, at TCA this week, we caught up with the Bright director and asked if the sequel was indeed still on the table.

“Still in development,” Ayer said. “We’re working on it so hopefully we’ll be able to mount that up soon.”

“It’s a great opportunity for all of us to explore the world more,” he continued. “I think people felt like there was a lot of doorways to explore. People were like, ‘Tell us about the dragon. Tell us about this, the history.’ So it’s a very rich world and I think we’re going to drill down some more.”

The Bright sequel has yet to move forward, despite being greenlit over two years ago, but plans are still in place to get it done. In fact, the film was at one point supposed to shoot in 2019. ComicBook.com spoke with Bright star Lucy Fry back in September, and she revealed that the 2019 production date was ultimately delayed because of conflicts in Smith’s schedule.

“We were going to do it this year, and then it didn’t happen because of Will’s schedule,” Fry told us. “And I really hope they do another one because I had so much fun making that movie. So, I just hope we get to do it again.”

