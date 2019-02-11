Netflix’s ‘Bright 2’ Reportedly Gets A Production Designer

Netflix is pushing forward with Bright 2, the David Ayer-led follow-up to one of the streaming service’s biggest offerings. According to new reports that surfaced online earlier tonight, the Bright 2 crew has added a major piece to its production puzzle.

In a tweet from movie scooper account @DiscussingFilm, Netflix has reportedly hired production Andrew Menzies to come aboard the movie. Menzies has a few big-time movies under his belt, as the production designer most recently served in the same role in the latest Power Rangers film.

Before that, Menzies served as the art director on Avatar, the highest-grossing to film to ever hit the box office. Menzies will return to Bright 2 after serving in the same capacity for the original film.

After being critically-planned, Netflix shook things up as they decided to turn Bright into a franchise. After recording a paltry 25% Rotten rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the streaming giant ditched original screenwriter Max Landis in favor of a sequel script written Evan Spiliotopoulos. Spiliotopoulos most famously wrote the script to Disney’s recent live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast.

Despite the poor critical reviews, Bright reportedly tallied over 11 million views in its first few days on Netflix — roughly translating to $100 million at the box office, if the movie had gotten a theatrical release. That led Bright star Joel Edgerton to compare the movie’s criticisms to those of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

“All I know is what was reported, which was something like—whatever number was reported—something like 11 million that first weekend,” said Edgerton. “Whatever it was, it amounted to a $100 million-plus opening weekend. But, I have to be honest, that’s considering that people don’t have to get in their car, go buy a ticket, go buy the popcorn. There’s a certain age where you can roll over and press play on the remote control. But, according to them, the numbers were there.”

“And I think that would be supported by the wild discrepancy between the audience score and the Rotten Tomatoes aggregate score, it’s almost the inverse of Star Wars [The Last Jedi],” the character continued. “You’ve got critics at 93 or 92%, and the audience gave it a 50-something, and you get to Bright, which is sort of slammed by critics, but it has a 90% audience score.

Both Bright leads Will Smith and Joel Edgerton are expected to reprise their roles as Daryl Ward and Nick Jakoby while Ayer will be back to direct. Bright 2 is expected to be produced by Bryan Unkeless and Eric Newman.

Bright is now streaming on Netflix.