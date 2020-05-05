Bright 2: Netflix Circles The Incredible Hulk's Louis Leterrier to Direct

✖

Netflix is getting more serious about finally bringing Bright 2 to fruition. In a new report from Deadline, the streamer is reportedly circling Louis Leterrier to direct the anticipated follow-up. The filmmaker behind Marvel Studios and Universal's The Incredible Hulk takes over for David Ayer, the director initially set to helm the flick. Ayer is still on board to produce alongside Eric Newman and Bryan Unkeless. The Suicide Squad writer and director also co-wrote the project's original script with Evan Spiliotopoulos, which is now going through a rewrite on behalf of The Maze Runner writer T.S. Nowlin.

Nowlin's had a pretty busy past few weeks. In addition to taking on rewriting duties for Bright 2, the writer has also been associated with the new time-traveling movie from Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy, due to film later this year. Though most known for The Incredible Hulk, Leterrier's most recent work came in the form of Netflix's The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.

There was one point where Bright was one of Netflix's most popular (and expensive) properties. The sequel has been in the works since the franchise first made waves in 2017. As recently as January, Bright producer David Ayer has confirmed the project was still in the works.

“Still in development,” Ayer said. “We’re working on it so hopefully we’ll be able to mount that up soon.”

“It’s a great opportunity for all of us to explore the world more,” he continued. “I think people felt like there was a lot of doorways to explore. People were like, ‘Tell us about the dragon. Tell us about this, the history.’ So it’s a very rich world and I think we’re going to drill down some more.”

According to Deadline's new report, the sequel "picks up the travails of the odd partnership [between Smith's and Edgerton's characters] and set it on an international stage." Even after a bidding war for the original script, the final project ended up with an ice-cold 28-percent Rotten rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Will Smith and Joel Edgerton are still both attached to the follow-up to reprise their roles from the initial film.

Bright is now streaming on Netflix.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.