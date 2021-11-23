Netflix Set to Buy Leading VFX House Scanline

Days after Unity announced plans to acquire the tools and technology division of Weta Digital, another major visual effects acquisition is underway. Monday, Netflix announced its plan to acquire Scanline VFX, a production house that’s worked on a substantial amount of genre flicks over the past few decades. Headquartered in Munich, Scanline has offices in Vancouver, Los Angeles, Montreal, London, Stuttgart, and Seoul.

According to initial reports, Netflix intends on keeping Scanline its own standalone business rather than transforming it into an in-house visual effects provider. While the firm has worked on some Netflix Originals—namely Stranger Things and Blood Red Sky—it’s also worked on most recent Marvel Studios films and a handful of projects for Warner Brothers. It’s currently working on shots for all DC Films projects in production, including The Batman, The Flash, and Black Adam.

At Netflix’s initial statement reads, the acquisition is pending regulatory approval and it’s expected to close in the first quarter of next year.

“Scanline is known for its complex, photorealistic effects and expertise in virtual production. It’s also done an extraordinary job of supporting our creators on everything from the above-mentioned VFX achievements to those in upcoming titles like Don’t Look Up, The Gray Man, Slumberland, The Adam Project and Stranger Things 4,” Netflix VP, Studio Operations Amy Reinhard said in a blog post announcing the acquisition.

She added, “Netflix will invest in Scanline’s pipeline, infrastructure and workforce and continue to support the pioneering work that Scanline’s Eyeline Studios is doing in virtual production to push the boundaries of what is visibly possible.”

Reinhard’s announcement post also confirms Netflix will continue hiring other outside visual effects firms around the world, in addition to using Scanline. Conversely, Scanline will continue operating as usual while working with other studios outside of the Los Gatos-based studio.

Unlike the Unity and Weta Digital deal, the terms of this deal were not disclosed. Unity is expected to pay $1.62 in cash and stock to acquire the Weta tech division.