Netflix Finally Adds An Incredibly Useful Feature That Will Change How You Use It

Is it true? Has Netflix finally heard us begging through the ether for something that will make our browsing easier and slightly less prone to getting stuck in the doom scroll cycle? It would appear that they have, and the new category that they’d added has been quite a long time coming—expanding on what, until now, was just a small tag on the preview image for certain movies and shows.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Until recently, Netflix has just slapped a sticker on the bottom of the tile of movies and shows that were on their way out from the streamer, as well as a notice on the info page with the date it will no longer be available to watch, but other than those two notices, there’s been no way to see all of the programs that will soon be removed from the platform. That’s all about to change, though, with a new feature that is finally grouping together all of the shows and films that are soon to be leaving the streamer, calling it the “Last Chance to Watch” category.

Netflix Has Been Quietly Updating Its UI

News of the long-hoped-for “Last Chance to Watch” category addition comes alongside some already big changes to the platform’s UI. Earning them mixed reviews and reactions, though seemingly mostly negative, from users, the streaming giant has been quietly rolling out big changes to its UI, which have taken effect on not only our televisions, but phones, tablets, and computer applications as well.

Netflix claimed that these changes were meant to simplify the user experience, but it seems that users have a different opinion. “Absolutely horrible. What happened to the released this week, next week, worth the wait sections? It‘s all under coming soon now? … that you have to scroll all the way down for, and if you go over it then have to scroll down again. Huge tiles, awful categories and my netflix is awful as well. It is worse than Prime Video,” said one user.

Is gathering all the programs gearing up to leave the platform enough to earn Netflix back some good grace? Hopefully, as it really is the best quality of life update that they’ve made in recent years, especially amongst the more interesting aesthetic choices that have been implemented.

What are your thoughts on the Netflix changes? Will you be using the “Last Chance to Watch” category? Let us know in the comments, and don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to keep the conversation going.