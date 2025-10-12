Cult Horror With 92% On Rotten Tomatoes Quietly Added To Netflix (& I Guarantee You’ve Seen Nothing Like It)

One of the weirdest cult horror movies of the 21st century, which has earned a 92% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, has secretly just been added to Netflix. You can already catch some of the most thrilling and bone-chilling horror movies on Netflix in the United States, including the likes of Halloween, The Conjuring, Get Out, 28 Weeks Later, and more. A new hit has now joined them very quietly, despite not being included in the advance press coverage for October releases on Netflix.

You can now stream the British comedy-slasher movie Prevenge on Netflix, eight years after its original release in theaters on February 10, 2017. Written and directed by Alice Lowe (Hot Fuzz, Black Mirror: Bandersnatch), Prevenge – which debuted at Cannes in 2016 – also starred Lowe in the main role of Ruth, who comes to believe her unborn baby is compelling her to commit vengeful murders after the death of her husband. Prevenge is wild and ambitious, but its risks totally pay off, so it’s well worth a watch now the movie is available on Netflix.

Prevenge is One of the Weirdest Horror Movies on Netflix

After her husband was killed during a rock-climbing accident – when he was cut loose by the rest of his group – eight-months pregnant Ruth sets out to seek vengeance on those involved in the incident. Ruth passes the buck to her unborn foetus, however, allowing one of the weirdest and transgressive comedy-horror stories to unfold. She targets a pet shop owner, a disco DJ, a hiring manager, and a yoga instructor, all in between attending regular visits with her midwife (Jo Hartley).

Beneath the gruesome slasher action and bleak moments of humor, there is a huge amount of poignancy and grief underpinning every moment of Prevenge. Ruth is mourning the loss of her husband and clearly suffers some sort of break following this tragedy, pushing her to extreme lengths and even to disassociation as she imagines her unborn baby speaking to her from within the womb. Whether the baby – a daughter – really was compelling her to carry out these acts, or whether it was her own grief pushed too far is left ambiguous, which is the genius of Lowe’s writing.

Lowe had previously co-written the 2012 black comedy movie Sightseers, but Prevenge marked her directorial debut in 2016. This set her up for even more exciting projects, including her next run as writer, director, and lead star more recently in the 2024 historical science-fiction romantic-comedy Timestalker, telling a love story through various reincarnations. Lowe is quickly establishing herself as a British indie genius, so now is the perfect time to catch up on her past work. Prevenge is a fantastic place to start.

