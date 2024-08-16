Netflix’s the Union Shares Halle Berry Watch Party

The Union Is having a watch party for the Netflix show and Halle Berry is inviting fans to come on through. On social media, the actress explained when and where the watch party is going down. For fans looking to watch The Union along with Berry, they can hit play on the movie at 8:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. From there, just use the hashtag #TheUnionWatchParty and maybe the star herself will end up answering your questions in real time. She’s asking fans to spread the word so that everybody can enjoy the movie together. In the previous era of Twitter, there was nothing quite like these big watch parties during big events. check out more details right here down below.

“Oh wow! It looks like a lot of you are planning to watch today. How about we watch as a Twitter family? Tonight at 8:30p EST/5:30p PST,” she typed. “Use the hashtags #TheUnionWatchParty and #TheUnion and I’ll respond to as many of you as I can Retweet to spread the word.”

Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry star in Netflix’s The Union

In a previous message, Berry remembered how many fans wished she would pursue a movie like The Union. So, the actress wants to see the people out there having fun. Berry posted, “Y’all have been saying you wanted to see me do an action comedy. Retweet if you’re watching The Union on Netflix this weekend!”

The Union Is Going To Be Fun

Halle and Mark are here for good times.

The Union Seems like the sort of project that everybody had a good time working on. Berry’s co-star Mark Wahlberg, talked a little bit about how fun it was to bring this movie to life. talking TUDUM, the star explained How the project grabbed him from the outset.

“We always felt Roxanne had to be the love of this guy’s life; he stayed where he was because he was hoping that she would actually come back into his life somehow,” Wahlberg revealed. “They had a sort of forbidden high school relationship, and he’d do anything to make her smile and anything to make her happy and to never let her out of his sight again. That’s his entire motivation — her smile.”

Netflix describes the movie, “Mike (Mark Wahlberg) is happy living a simple life as a construction worker in his native New Jersey — until his long-lost high school sweetheart, Roxanne (Halle Berry), shows up with more on her mind than romance. Knowing he’s the right man for the job, she recruits Mike on a dangerous intelligence mission in Europe that thrusts them back together into a world of spies and high-speed car chases, with sparks flying along the way.”

