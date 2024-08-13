Deadpool & Wolverine: Halle Berry Has Surprising Answer About Being Approached for Storm Return (Exclusive)

Deadpool & Wolverine has been out into the world for several weeks now, and its high-octane action and number of surprising Marvel cameos have definitely gone beyond the expectations of fans. One theory that popped up in the months leading up to Deadpool & Wolverine was that Halle Berry would return as Ororo Munroe / Storm from the original X-Men trilogy of movies, given the fact that her onscreen teammate, Logan Howlett / Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), co-leads the film. On top of that speculation, the Oscar-winning actress posted a photo of herself with a shorter version of Storm’s iconic white hair in 2023, leading some to theorize she was filming something new as the character. While we now know that Berry’s Storm isn’t a part of Deadpool & Wolverine, she is revealing some interesting insight into why that didn’t happen. While speaking with ComicBook at the red carpet premiere for Netflix’s The Union, Berry revealed that she was approached to reprise her role as Storm in the Deadpool movies — but not actually by franchise star and producer Ryan Reynolds.

“No,” Berry said, when asked if there had ever been talks about her returning for the movie. “Blake [Lively] asked me one time, I ran into her at a Marc Jacobs fashion show, and she said, ‘Would you ever be in my husband’s movie as Storm?’ I said, ‘Yeah, if he asked me,’ but he never asked me.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

What Is Deadpool & Wolverine About?

In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy. Deadpool & Wolverine was released exclusively in theaters on July 26th.