✖

Netflix has reportedly partially shut down production on its movie musical adaptation of Matilda, following an outbreak of COVID-19. On Sunday, reports indicated that the first filming unit on the upcoming film shut down over the weekend following a positive COVID-19 test, with sources saying that the pause could be as long as 10 days. The second unit of the film will reportedly continue shooting during that time. This comes just a day after another Netflix title filming in the UK, Season 2 of Bridgerton, was also shut down indefinitely due to two positive COVID-19 cases.

Matilda focuses on a young girl named Matilda, who uses her powers to deal with the various bullies in her life to protect her and her friends. The fact that those bullies include her awful parents and a cruel headmistress at her school is what makes things difficult, but she is never deterred, and with the help of a kind teacher and her friends they will win in the end. The musical adaptation will star Alisha Wier as Matilda, Emma Thompson as Miss Trunchbull, and Lashana Lynch as Miss Honey. The film will be directed by Matthew Warchus, who also directed the Tony and Olivier Award-winning Broadway musical based on the original film and Roald Dahl novel.

"Matilda will be an imaginative and fresh retelling of the award-winning musical, Matilda, featuring talented young newcomers, alongside established stars," Warchus said in a statement when the cast was announced. "I look forward to introducing this beloved and powerful story to a new generation of fans around the world."

Netflix's Matilda is produced by Working Title's Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner, The Roald Dahl Story Company's Luke Kelly, and Jon Finn, and Netflix will distribute worldwide aside from the UK, where TriStar Pictures will distribute in theaters.

What do you think of the new Matilda movie having to shut down due to a COVID-19 test? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Matilda is currently set to be released in December of 2022.

h/t: Deadline