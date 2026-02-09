Netflix Is About To Lose One of the Best Thrillers of All Time

Netflix’s streaming library is a revolving door of TV shows and movies. While there are plenty of constants on the platform, others come and go. February has already seen some pretty heavy losses with the recent departures of Parasite, Mean Girls, and The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep. Netflix’s list of departures is set to continue to grow in the coming weeks, leaving subscribers with just a few more days left to stream one of the best thriller movies of all time.

David Fincher’s 2007 mystery thriller crime drama Zodiac has been streaming on Netflix since November, that is about to change. The Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo, and Robert Downey Jr.-led masterpiece is scheduled to depart the platform on February 17th. The movie centers around the obsessive, long-term search for the real-life mysterious Zodiac killer in the late 1960s and early 1970s San Francisco Bay Area. It largely focuses around a shy cartoonist who risks his family and sanity as he becomes more obsessed with uncovering the truth behind the crimes.

David Fincher’s Zodiac Is a Masterpiece Slow-Burn Thriller

Fincher had already proven himself as a master of the modern psychological thriller with films like Se7en and Panic Room by the time Zodiac released, but the movie solidified his reputation and became one of his best movies to date. The movie is an absolute masterpiece from beginning to end, in large part due to Fincher’s meticulous direction and dedication to authenticity that resulted in an incredibly immersive and realistic 1960s-70s San Francisco and successfully created an unsettling atmosphere that mirrored the characters’ frustration and paranoia surrounding the case. Zodiac is also a masterclass in slow-burn suspense that builds fear through uncertainty and the frequent dead ends of the investigation and its focus on the psychological toll of the unsolved case.

With so much working for it, including several career-best performances from its stellar cast, it’s a surprise that Zodiac wasn’t a bigger hit when it was released. The movie flopped at the box office with just an $84 million gross against a $65 million budget, and it failed to receive much attention on the awards circuit. The movie is now not only considered to be a top-tier thriller but also one of the best true-crime movies ever made with its unsettling exploration of human nature and the pursuit of answers. Zodiac’s “Certified Fresh” 90% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes also makes it Fincher’s third-highest-rated movie ever.

Where to Stream Zodiac After It Leaves Netflix?

Zodiac is disappearing from Netflix, but it isn’t leaving streaming altogether. The movie thankfully isn’t exclusive to Netflix, as it is also available in the Paramount+ library, guaranteeing its availability on streaming even after its February 17th Netflix departure. Zodiac is also available to rent or purchase online. With the constantly shifting nature of streaming, it’s also possible the movie will move to a different platform sometime in the future, though March 2026 newsletters for the major streamers haven’t been released at this time.

