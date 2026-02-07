7 1990s Thrillers You Forgot Were Awesome

The 1990s were a great decade for movies. The ten-year span saw the release of many exceptional films that earned massive success and carved a place in our collective pop culture lexicon, with titles like The Matrix and Jurassic Park considered truly iconic examples of the cinematic prowess of the ’90s. However, there are many underrated ’90s movies that don’t get anywhere near the love they deserve, spanning almost every conceivable genre. After all, ten years is a long time in the world of cinema, and many movies were released during the 1990s that, unfortunately, slipped through the cracks, failing to be recognized for their excellence.

There are many great thriller movies that don’t get talked about enough, and the 1990s saw the release of many such films. Tense stories, typically with an element of mystery, can make for truly exceptional experiences, and the thriller genre has proved this time and again. Even so, there are many 1990s thrillers that have been unfairly forgotten or overlooked in recent years, and they deserve much more appreciation.

7) Ricochet (1991)

Considering this Denzel Washington movie exists in a shared universe with Die Hard, it seems utterly bizarre that Ricochet isn’t better known. Released in 1991, Ricochet stars Washington as a police officer-turned-district attorney in Los Angeles who finds himself locked in a struggle with a dangerous criminal (John Lithgow). A solid action thriller with a great cast, Ricochet is an excellent ’90s thriller that doesn’t get enough love.

6) Unlawful Entry (1992)

When it comes to great movies from the ’90s you forgot were awesome, Unlawful Entry stands out as one of the decade’s best thrillers. It stars Kurt Russell and Madeleine Stowe as a couple who befriend a young policeman after a break-in at their home, only for the officer, played by Ray Liotta, to develop an obsessive attachment. It’s a movie packed with suspense that features an exceptional villainous turn from Liotta, making it hard to understand why Unlawful Entry isn’t talked about more.

5) Malice (1993)

Malice is another of those forgotten ’90s movies that stands out as one of the decade’s great thrillers. It stars Nicole Kidman and Bill Pullman as a married couple who rent a room to a local surgeon, played by Alec Baldwin, only to find themselves drawn into an increasingly unsettling friendship with the man. Malice is dark and creepy and packed with enough mystery to keep audiences on the edge of their seat, but sadly isn’t widely talked-about today.

4) Copycat (1995)

1995’s Copycat boasts an incredible ensemble and an eye-catching premise, but it has nevertheless come to be all but forgotten. It stars Sigourney Weaver as a renowned and agoraphobic criminal psychologist tormented by a dangerous serial killer, who in turn is being hunted by SFPD detectives played by Holly Hunter, Dermot Mulroney, and Will Patton. As well as featuring some awesome 1990s action, Copycat manages to offer thrills and chills in equal measure, brought to life with some signature ’90s charm.

3) The Ninth Gate (1999)

The Ninth Gate is a thriller that almost feels like it could be one of the best horror movies of the 1990s. It stars Johnny Depp as a rare book dealer tasked with locating a text supposedly capable of summoning the devil. Its occult themes are accompanied by a visual focus on Gothic architecture and aesthetics, and Depp’s quietly obsessive and unscrupulous performance elevates The Ninth Gate as one of the most overlooked thrillers of the ’90s.

2) The Game (1997)

David Fincher has directed several iconic movies over the course of his career, but one of his ’90s gems is all too often forgotten. The Game stars Michael Douglas as a wealthy but disaffected investment banker drawn into a mind-bending conspiracy that makes him question his entire reality. The Game is one of the best thrillers of the 1990s, but it’s all too often forgotten just how good a movie it really is.

1) Breakdown (1997)

As well as being a tense thriller, Breakdown is one of the most underrated action movies of the ’90s. It stars Kurt Russell as a man whose wife is kidnapped by a trucker after their car breaks down in a remote location during a cross-country road trip. The story of a man forced to outwit a gang of dangerous criminals in the hope of finding his wife, Breakdown is thrilling and action-packed, but strangely has been all but forgotten since its release in the late 1990s.

