Netflix Is About To Lose Two of the Biggest Animated Movies Ever

Netflix’s stacked animation lineup is about to suffer a major shakeup, leaving subscribers with just a week to stream two of the biggest animated movies ever. The streaming giant has put a major emphasis on animation in March, stocking everything from The Lego Movie and Trolls to DreamWorks’ The Bad Guys 2 in recent weeks. In just a matter of days, two other movies will disappear from the platform.

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Illumination’s Despicable Me franchise is the biggest animated franchise ever, but fans are about to lose two of the movies on Netflix. Both Despicable Me and Despicable Me 2, which follow the story of reformed super-villain Gru, his Minions, and his family, are scheduled to exit Netflix on April 1st. The films’ respective $544 million and massive $970 million box office gross made them massive commercial successes and among the highest-grossing animated movies ever, with the sequel placing at No. 17 and the original only just recently being nudged out of the top 50 amid the string of animated blockbusters in recent years. When the two movies leave Netflix, subscribers will still be able to stream Despicable Me 3, Minions: The Rise of Gru, and the Minions & More and Minions & More 2 shorts.

The Despicable Me Franchise Is an Animated Powerhouse

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Despicable Me launched Illumination’s catalog and immediately put the studio on the map as a major competitor in the animation industry. The story of a supervillain-turned-family man brought a perfect balance of heartfelt emotional storytelling and slapstick humor, something that has largely been maintained throughout its three sequels and two spinoff prequels, and proved to be an entertaining watch for viewers of all ages. The movie’s straightforward plot was effective, charming, and rewarding, helping it soar to a “Certified Fresh” 80% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an 83% audience score. It also established massive pop culture icons with the Minions.

That original film ended up launching what would become an unstoppable animation powerhouse of a franchise. Across a total of six films, the Despicable Me franchise has grossed over $4 billion worldwide to become the highest-grossing animated film series in history and the 14th-highest-grossing movie franchise. It is also one of only four animated franchises with two films grossing over $1 billion worldwide. On the ratings front, Despicable Me has had some ups and downs, reaching its high with the original movie and dipping to a 55% low with Minions, but recovered with the sweeping success of Minions: The Rise of Gru. The franchise is still growing, with the upcoming Minions & Monsters movie scheduled to release on July 1, 2026.

Where to Stream Despicable Me and Despicable Me 2 After They Leave Netflix?

Despicable Me and Despicable Me 2 are leaving Netflix, but they aren’t disappearing from streaming completely. Both movies are included in Peacock’s streaming library alongside Despicable Me 4 and Minions, as well as several other hit DreamWorks movies, including Shrek and Madagascar titles.

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