Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown Reveals X-Men Audition (& Fans Can’t Imagine It)

Stranger Things is often compared to the X-Men, with so many stories riffing on classic comic book stories. Millie Bobby Brown consciously riffs on the X-Men’s Jean Grey, complete with a Season 2 plot loosely inspired by the iconic “Dark Phoenix Saga.” Appropriately enough, though, it seems Brown herself actually auditioned to join the X-Men – in a very different role.

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Speaking to EW, Brown reveals she auditioned for the part of Laura Kinney, Wolverine’s young female clone, in 2017’s Logan. “I screentested with Hugh Jackman when I was like, 11 or 12,” she recalled, and felt “broken” after not getting the part. “I felt like I probably didn’t get it, because I think there was someone else that was better.”

X-Men Fans Are Convinced the Right Person Won

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Director James Mangold chose to stick with the original X-23 design when he introduced Laura in Logan. The character made her debut as a young clone in the X-Men Evolution animated series, but was aged up for the comics. But Mangold’s decision meant he scoured the globe for a 10-to-12-year-old with the right kind of energy. He picked Dafne Keen after watching a video of her athleticism, and she quickly won everyone over. Keen recently returned as X-23 in Deadpool & Wolverine, and the fandom clearly still loves her portrayal.

Dafne Keenn in Logan has to be one of best child actor casting ever. The way she seamlessly held her own alongside veterans was really impressive. pic.twitter.com/6b3mJNI7bd — 𝒜ℬ (@AB_THE_BOSS) July 2, 2026

Looking back, it’s easy to see why Brown ticked all the right boxes for X-23. She was in the right age-bracket, and Mangold was specifically looking for a child who was bilingual. Millie Bobby Brown lived in Spain until she was about four years old, when her family moved to England, and she reportedly spoke Spanish more fluently than English. Today, she can still understand and speak a little Spanish, but she’s lost most of the language through lack of use. It’s staggering to imagine the alternate timeline where Millie Bobby Brown became X-23.

It’s crazy to think how different Logan would’ve felt. Dafne Keen absolutely owned X-23, but now I’m curious what Millie’s version would’ve been like. — Danny_Deenex_Bigtin (@Danbiggy16) July 2, 2026

Amusingly, this is also leading to some speculation how different Stranger Things would have been if Dafne Keen got the role of Eleven. Although both Logan and Stranger Things were scouting for young actors at the same time, there’s no evidence Keen ever auditioned for the show. Instead, her story appears to be simply be one in which she was spotted by James Mangold, and went on to become a superstar as a result. She’s gone from strength to strength, starring in His Dark Materials and even appearing in Star Wars. Meanwhile, Brown has become a cultural icon in her own right through Stranger Things, and has her own franchise roles in the Monsterverse and Enola Holmes.

As entertaining as this idea may be, the simple truth is that the right actor won for both roles. Brown would have done tremendously as X-23, but she was a much better Eleven; and Keen would have been a compelling Eleven, but she’s the definitive X-23. These “what if” scenarios are already entertaining, but in this case we do live in the better world. And, who knows, maybe Keen will get to play an X-Man anyway as the Mutant Saga continues.

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