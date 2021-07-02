✖

John David Washington’s new movie Beckett got a trailer from Netflix this week. The clip shows off a very bad week in the life of the titular character. In this film, directed by Ferdinando Cito Filomarino, Beckett heads off on a vacation with his girlfriend for some rest and relaxation. However, things get dramatic when she’s kidnapped and he gets shot by the police. From there, it’s up to Washington to run around and save his family from some sort of shadowy conspiracy. (This poor man has had to run around in confusing situations in Tenet and will now have to do some similar snooping in this film.) Fans of that sort of drama thriller will be right at home with Beckett. It’s been an interesting couple of years with the action thriller genre, as it has experienced an unquestioned boost from titles like this. Netflix also wanted to make sure that one of its rising stars had some roles that allowed him to fit into that action-based leading man space.

John David Washington, Boyd Holbrook, Vicky Krieps and Alicia Vikander star in BECKETT, a gripping political thriller from director Ferdinando Cito Filomarino and producer Luca Guadagnino, on Netflix August 13. pic.twitter.com/dMWp5W0NlA — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) July 1, 2021

Washington won’t be alone in Beckett. Joining him are Alicia Vikander (Tomb Raider), Vicky Krieps (Phantom Thread), and Boyd Holbrook (In the Shadow of the Moon). August 4th will see a premiere of the film at the Locarno Film Festival isn Switzerland and then it will hit Netflix in a matter of days.

Check out a full description of Beckett down below:

"While vacationing in Greece, American tourist Beckett becomes the target of a manhunt after a devastating accident. Forced to run for his life and desperate to get across the country to the American embassy to clear his name, tensions escalate as the authorities close in, political unrest mounts, and Beckett falls even deeper into a dangerous web of conspiracy."

