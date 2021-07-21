Everything Leaving Netflix in August 2021

✖

On Wednesday morning, Netflix unveiled the full list of movies and TV shows coming to the service in August. That list is always full of good news for subscribers, but it also brings a bit of bad news with it as well. While every month sees new titles added to Netflix's ever-changing roster, it comes at a cost, as a bunch of movies and shows also leave the service. August is no exception to the rule.

Over the course of the next month, several popular titles will be leaving Netflix, much to the dismay of the streamer's subscribers. There are a few titles leaving in the first half of the month, including Nightcrawler and American Assassin, but the back half is where things get really disappointing.

Two James Bond movies — Casino Royale and Quantum of Solace — are leaving on August 30th, while The Big Lebowski, Chinatown, The Departed, Hot Rod, Superbad, and many others are departing on August 31st.

Take a look at the full list of movies and shows leaving Netflix next month:

Leaving 8/1/21

American Assassin

Leaving 8/4/21

#cats_the_mewvie

Leaving 8/7/21

The Promise

Leaving 8/9/21

El Cartel: Season 1

El Cartel 2: Season

Nightcrawler

Leaving 8/12/21

Safety Not Guaranteed

Scary Movie 5

Leaving 8/14/21

Mother Goose Club: Seasons 1-2

Leaving 8/15/21

Jericho: Seasons 1-2

Wish I Was Here

Leaving 8/20/21

Kill the Irishman

Norm of the North: Keys to the Kingdom

The Founder

Leaving 8/22/21

1BR

Leaving 8/26/21

The Angry Birds Movie 2

Leaving 8/27/21

A Princess for Christmas

Leaving 8/29/21

Strange but True

Leaving 8/30/21

Casino Royale

The Eichmann Show

Full Out

Quantum of Solace

Stranger than Fiction

Leaving 8/31/21

Adrift

Angel Eyes

The Big Lebowski

Chinatown

The Departed

Election

The Girl Next Door

Hey Arnold! The Movie

Hot Rod

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

Love Actually

Love Happens

The Manchurian Candidate

Monsters vs. Aliens

The Muppets

Muppets Most Wanted

Nacho Libre

Moon Kingdom

Pootie Tang

The Prince & Me

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Resident Evil: Extinction

The Ring

Road to Perdition

The Social Network

Superbad

The Time Traveler's Wife

Which of these titles are you most disappointed to see leaving Netflix next month? Let us know in the comments!