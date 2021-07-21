Everything Leaving Netflix in August 2021
On Wednesday morning, Netflix unveiled the full list of movies and TV shows coming to the service in August. That list is always full of good news for subscribers, but it also brings a bit of bad news with it as well. While every month sees new titles added to Netflix's ever-changing roster, it comes at a cost, as a bunch of movies and shows also leave the service. August is no exception to the rule.
Over the course of the next month, several popular titles will be leaving Netflix, much to the dismay of the streamer's subscribers. There are a few titles leaving in the first half of the month, including Nightcrawler and American Assassin, but the back half is where things get really disappointing.
Two James Bond movies — Casino Royale and Quantum of Solace — are leaving on August 30th, while The Big Lebowski, Chinatown, The Departed, Hot Rod, Superbad, and many others are departing on August 31st.
Take a look at the full list of movies and shows leaving Netflix next month:
Leaving 8/1/21
American Assassin
Leaving 8/4/21
#cats_the_mewvie
Leaving 8/7/21
The Promise
Leaving 8/9/21
El Cartel: Season 1
El Cartel 2: Season
Nightcrawler
Leaving 8/12/21
Safety Not Guaranteed
Scary Movie 5
Leaving 8/14/21
Mother Goose Club: Seasons 1-2
Leaving 8/15/21
Jericho: Seasons 1-2
Wish I Was Here
Leaving 8/20/21
Kill the Irishman
Norm of the North: Keys to the Kingdom
The Founder
Leaving 8/22/21
1BR
Leaving 8/26/21
The Angry Birds Movie 2
Leaving 8/27/21
A Princess for Christmas
Leaving 8/29/21
Strange but True
Leaving 8/30/21
Casino Royale
The Eichmann Show
Full Out
Quantum of Solace
Stranger than Fiction
Leaving 8/31/21
Adrift
Angel Eyes
The Big Lebowski
Chinatown
The Departed
Election
The Girl Next Door
Hey Arnold! The Movie
Hot Rod
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)
Love Actually
Love Happens
The Manchurian Candidate
Monsters vs. Aliens
The Muppets
Muppets Most Wanted
Nacho Libre
Moon Kingdom
Pootie Tang
The Prince & Me
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Resident Evil: Extinction
The Ring
Road to Perdition
The Social Network
Superbad
The Time Traveler's Wife
Which of these titles are you most disappointed to see leaving Netflix next month? Let us know in the comments!