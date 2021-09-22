Everything Leaving Netflix in October 2021

Netflix subscribers received some awesome news on Wednesday morning, when the streaming service released the full list of every movie and TV show making their way to its lineup throughout the month of October. Unfortunately, that good news was also accompanied by a bit of bad news, as Netflix also revealed which titles will be leaving the service next month. While there is a bunch of good stuff making its way to Netflix in the coming weeks, it’s also disappointing to see some great titles leaving as well.

The biggest losses next month come in the form of popular movies. Inception, the mind-bending blockbuster that served as Christopher Nolan’s follow-up to The Dark Knight, is being taken off Netflix on October 31st. Other big movie departures include Real Steel, Rango, Angels & Demons, Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin, and Legally Blonde.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There are far fewer departures on the TV side of things, but Netflix will be losing all five seasons of Billy on the Street in late October. The first and only season of the adaption of Stephen King’s The Mist will also be making an exit next month.

Here’s the full list of movies and shows leaving Netflix next month:

Leaving 10/1/21

Death Race: Beyond Anarchy

Tales From the Hood 2

Leaving 10/3/21

Angel Has Fallen

Leaving 10/6/21

Real Steel

Leaving 10/14/21

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin

Leaving 10/15/21

The Creative Brain

Leaving 10/17/21

U Turn

Leaving 10/20/21

Containment: Season 1

Free Fire

Leaving 10/21/21

The Hummingbird Project

Leaving 10/23/21

The Mist: Season 1

Leaving 10/27/21

Rango

Shine On with Reese: Season 1

Leaving 10/28/21

Pup Star

Leaving 10/30/21

The 12th Man

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

60 Days In: Season 5

Leaving 10/31/21

Angels & Demons

Battle: Los Angeles

Beowulf

Billy on the Street: Seasons 1-5

Catch Me If You Can

The Da Vinci Code

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Forged in Fire: Season 6

The Heartbreak Kid

The Impossible

Inception

Legally Blonde

Mile 22

Norman Lear: Just Another Version of You

Reckoning: Limited Series

Snowden

Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny

Yes Man

Which of these titles are you most disappointed to see leaving Netflix in October? Let us know in the comments!