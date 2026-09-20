Spider-Man: Brand New Day Script Actually Included the MCU Hero Everyone Was Expecting (But Was Cut)

When Spider-Man: Brand New Day was headed to theaters, there were a lot of rumored characters that fans expected to see. Everyone knew the Punisher and the Hulk were going to appear thanks to the trailers spoiling those big moments. The biggest appearance was also mostly spoiled ahead of the movie, with Sadie Sink showing up as Jean Grey. However, some of the other rumored appearances didn’t happen, and that included two characters from the previous Marvel Netflix world of street-level heroes. One of those was Claire (Rosario Dawson), the Night Nurse, who was supposed to be in the movie helping patch up an injured Spider-Man. The other was Daredevil.

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It turns out that Daredevil was also supposed to be in the movie, although it was only in an early version of the script. Chris McKenna, who co-wrote Spider-Man: Brand New Day with Erik Sommers, spoke to The Bulwark, and he said Matt Murdock was supposed to be in the movie in a similar role to the one he played in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

An early story draft for ‘SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY’ included Daredevil.



“After leaving New York City to be a hero in Southeast Asia, Spider-Man sees a video of an imposter back home and hires Matt Murdock to fight the cease-and-desist he receives from the imposter.”



(Source:… pic.twitter.com/j7h1BYVWyS — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 20, 2026

Matt Murdock was in an Early Version of Spider-Man: Brand New Day

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According to McKenna, there was an early story draft for Spider-Man: Brand New Day that featured Matt Murdock showing up to help Spider-Man with some more legal problems. In the interview, the writer said that he left New York City to be a hero in Southeast Asia, fighting Southeast Asian gangs. While fixing the engine on a boat he was living on, Spider-Man saw a video of an imposter back home and went back to deal with this. He then hired Matt Murdock to fight the cease-and-desist he received from the imposter, who trademarked the name.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man was accused of killing Mysterio thanks to a message that the villain sent out, while also revealing the hero’s identity to the world. Peter Parker had to hire Matt Murdock to help him with these legal problems and get him out of trouble. It looks like Spider-Man: Brand New Day was going to keep that theme, with Matt continuing to help Spider-Man with his legal problems. The idea of Matt helping with a cease-and-desist by a fake Spider-Man could have been hilarious.

This also offers up a couple of fun theories. The first could be that the imposter was none other than the Chameleon, the first supervillain Spider-Man ever fought in comic books. The Chameleon impersonated Spider-Man in The Amazing Spider-Man #1 by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko to ruin his reputation. It would have fit in perfectly with the other comic book Easter eggs from the movie. It also has a fun callback to Daredevil’s comic book career since Danny Rand (Iron Fist) once took over as Daredevil after Matt’s secret identity was exposed and he was sent to prison. Iron Fist believed dressing as Daredevil would clear Matt’s name, but he never told Daredevil, causing Matt to want to stop the “imposter.”

Whatever the reason for Spider-Man: Brand New Day bringing in Matt Murdock, it would have been a fun cameo and would have been a nice callback to Spider-Man: No Way Home. Having Daredevil always needing to help get Spider-Man out of legal problems would have been a fun running gag.