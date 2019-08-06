Netflix Releases Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman Trailer

Martin Scorsese’s new film will bring a star-studded cast to Netflix, and now we have our first official trailer for the project. The film is titled The Irishman and will introduce viewers to Frank Sheeran, a hitman who ends up involved in some of the most infamous events in American history. As you can see in the trailer, that includes the disappearance of Jimmy Hoffa, the death of John F. Kennedy, and more, and you can check out the full trailer for the project in the video above.

The mystery of what happened to Jimmy Hoffa is one of the most debated pieces of American history, and we’re interested to see AlPacino bring the character to life as well as Scorsese’s take on what ultimately happened to him. The Kennedy assassination will also play into this film in a big way, and it seems Sheeran had something to do with that as well.

There’s still plenty of mystery regarding the film, but at least now we know what to look forward to, and Fall can’t get here soon enough.

The Irishman stars Robert De Nira (Frank Sheeran), Anna Paquin (Peggy Sheeran), Al Pacino (Jimmy Hoffa), Joe Pesci (Russell Bufalino), Harvey Keitel (Angelo Bruno), Jesse Plemons (Chuckie O’Brien), Stephen Graham (Anthony Provenzano), Bobby Cannavale (Felix ‘Skinny Razor’ DiTullio), and Aleksa Palladino (Mary Sheeran), and you can check out the official description below.

“Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci star in Martin Scorsese‘s THE IRISHMAN, an epic saga of organized crime in post-war America told through the eyes of World War II veteran Frank Sheeran, a hustler and hitman who worked alongside some of the most notorious figures of the 20th Century. Spanning decades, the film chronicles one of the greatest unsolved mysteries in American history, the disappearance of legendary union boss Jimmy Hoffa, and offers a monumental journey through the hidden corridors of organized crime: its inner workings, rivalries and connections to mainstream politics.”

The Irishman hits Netflix this Fall.