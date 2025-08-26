New Netflix Movie Officially Becomes the Most-Watched Netflix Movie Ever in Just 9 Weeks

One new Netflix movie has officially become the most-watched movie ever on the platform in just nine weeks since its original debut. Netflix has had a huge year in just the first few months of 2025 alone, but there’s been one release that has absolutely overshadowed everything else that has launched thus far. Premiering with the streaming service earlier this Summer, there’s been one movie that has not only spent multiple weeks on their Top 10 Movies charts around the world, but has even taken over the box office and broken records there for Netflix overall. There’s no signs of slowing down anytime soon either.

KPop Demon Hunters has been a notable release with the streaming service as the Sony Pictures Animation produced film has been taking over conversations ever since it premiered earlier this Summer. It’s been at the top spot and quickly became the most-watched original animated movie ever with the platform, and now has officially become the most-watched movie ever released with Netflix with 236 million views, beating out the previous top ranked film, Red Notice‘s 230 million views.

KPop Demon Hunters Is Now Netflix’s Most-Watched Movie Ever

THEIR #1 ERA



With 236 million views, KPOP DEMON HUNTERS is OFFICIALLY the most popular Netflix film OF ALL TIME. pic.twitter.com/A6yEiXzbHd — Netflix (@netflix) August 26, 2025

Netflix has officially announced that after nine weeks of streaming, KPop Demon Hunters is now their most-watched movie of all time. It had already broken all sorts of records since it released this Summer as it previously beat out Leo to become the most watched original animated feature film, but this firmly cements that KPop Demon Hunters is a bonafide hit for the streamer. Making matters even more impressive is the fact that this success has also translated to some real world box office success in theaters this month as well as fans flocked to theaters for the chance to see it on the big screen.

KPop Demon Hunters hit theaters this past weekend with a special Sing Along version of the animated film, and ended up becoming the very first Netflix film to take the #1 spot at the box office in the streamer’s history. That success has also translated to its soundtrack as many of its singles are not only continuing to top the charts on Billboard and Apple Music, but are in some very real consideration for awards when the time comes later in the year. So fans have been anxiously waiting to see what could be coming next.

Is KPop Demon Hunters Going to Get a Sequel?

Netflix / Sony Pictures Animation

Sony Pictures Animation has yet to confirm whether or not a sequel to KPop Demon Hunters is in the works, but it’s now incredibly clear that there is definitely interest in seeing one in action. Reports have indicated that Netflix has been interested in expanding the franchise with multiple sequels and even potentially a live-action adaptation, and co-director Chris Applehans further elaborated on where the franchise could go in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Teasing that because of the nature of KPop Demon Hunters‘ debut, there are still many questions that could be answered with follow ups, “We were trying to do a non-origin origin story with a concept that’s brand new to people. What is it about these girls that brought them into HUNTR/X and made them demon hunters? What is each of their backstory? How did they get chosen? What is that journey like? There was really not a space for the movie to show all that. So we really had to make these choices of what is essential to the story, and that is the information that we will show.”

But for now, you can check out both KPop Demon Hunters and the Sing Along version now streaming with Netflix.