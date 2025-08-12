KPop Demon Hunters is Officially Coming To Theaters (But There’s a Catch)

KPop Demon Hunters has become a force of nature for Netflix, and for good reason. The animated film from Sony Pictures has been referred to as the streaming service’s “Frozen” behind the scenes, as the story of Huntrix and the Saja Boys tears up the charts. While the movie was originally relegated to the small screen on Netflix, Rumi, Mira, and Zoey are coming to the big screen for a sing-along event unlike anything else. Unfortunately, the theatrical run is one that comes with a catch, so you might want to pay attention to when you can see Huntrix on the silver screen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

KPop Demon Hunters will arrive in theaters later this month, but only for two days on August 23rd and 24th. Netflix released an official statement to kick off the new platform for Huntrix as they continue their fight against demonic forces threatening the world, “To celebrate the fans of the Netflix hit film KPop Demon Hunters, Netflix announced today it will host “KPop Demon Hunters A Sing-Along Event,” a series of screenings across the U.S. and Canada on August 23 and 24. As part of the event, HUNTR/X and SAJA BOYS fans can join together to sing their hearts out and seal the Honmoon with a one-weekend-only, limited theatrical screening event and view a sing-along version of the Netflix hit film with a theater full of singing fans!”

When Do Tickets Go On Sale?

Netflix also confirmed when tickets will go on sale this week, giving Saja Boys’ fans a heads up as to when they can claim theirs, “Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, August 13 at 6 AM PT. To choose from the full list of theaters and showtimes in your area, and to download tickets, visit SingKPopDemonHunters.com. Since its release on Netflix, KPop Demon Hunters has skyrocketed to become the most popular Netflix animated film of all time, and is the first original animated film to enter the Most Popular Movies List (English). KPop Demon Hunters (Soundtrack from the Netflix Film) has dominated the charts this summer, boasting over 3 billion global streams to date, with breakout hit “Golden” hitting #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.”

KPop Demon Hunters hasn’t officially confirmed that sequels are on the way, but it certainly seems like a foregone conclusion at this point. In recent reports, the animated franchise will seemingly not only forge sequel films, KPop Demon Hunters will also receive a live-action series, a world tour, and more. While the film that dropped earlier this summer ended fairly conclusively, there are plenty of avenues to be explored for Rumi, Zoey, and Mira, as demons remain a threat to the world at large.

Want to stay in the loop when it comes to the rise of Huntrix and the Saja Boys? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on KPop Demon Hunters and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the runaway K-Pop animated movie.

Via Press Release