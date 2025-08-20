KPop Demon Hunters Is This Generation’s Sailor Moon

KPop Demon Hunters is a smash hit for Netflix, and you won’t see many animation enthusiasts disagreeing with this statement. Following the animated film by Sony Pictures becoming one of the most-watched movies on the streaming service, Huntrix is planning to arrive in theaters for a “sing-along” event later this week. With hundreds of theaters already sold out of the screenings, Netflix is right to refer to the franchise as their own version of “Disney’s Frozen.” While Huntrix and the Saja Boys might be carving out a place for themselves in the entertainment world, we can’t help but think about how the movie is a godsend for Sailor Moon fans.

The main comparisons between the two franchises are their super-powered heroines, as both Huntrix and the Sailor Scouts share quite a bit in common when it comes to both their abilities and their opponents. Usagi and her fellow scouts would routinely transform to access their powers, and while most of KPop Demon Hunters don’t see Huntrix doing the same for most of its runtime, the final display shows Rumi, Mira, and Zoey doing just this. Their connection to the Honmon gives them a transformation at the tail-end of the film, helping them achieve their goal of locking the demons away.

The cultural impact of both KPop Demon Hunters and Sailor Moon also unites these animated heroines, with both becoming household names shortly following their respective release dates. While we don’t know how high Huntrix will fly, it seems as though the Netflix movie might hit the same heights as the Sailor Scouts eventually, if they haven’t already. The flashy costumes, patented attacks, and colorful creatures of KPop Demon Hunters would fit right into the world of Usagi and company, proving how the two franchises can co-exist.

Demon Hunters Hit The Stage

While the Sailor Scouts don’t normally belt out a tune when fighting against the minions of Queen Beryl, Toei Animation did recognize how music can be used to help sell the Sailor Moon franchise. Most recently, a live-action Sailor Moon musical stage play hit North America, touring the country and giving anime fans a new way to enjoy the series. Even without a new anime adaptation confirmed for the shojo series, it’s clear that Sailor Moon is a franchise that has serious staying power.

In recent reports, it’s become clear that KPop Demon Hunters is looking to follow in Sailor Moon’s footsteps when it comes to the stage, as Netflix has reportedly discussed a real-world tour. Following what is arguably the most well-known shojo series would work well for Huntrix, especially since the streaming service is looking to expand on its universe in a similar vein to the Sailor Scouts. While not confirmed, KPop Demon Hunters might be exploring a television series to help explore the lives of Rumi, Zoey, and Mira. The sky is the limit, and Netflix is certainly aiming to play on the meteoric rise of the movie.

Huntrix Vs. The Sailor Scouts

Of course, KPop Demon Hunters and Sailor Moon are two very different “animals” in the animation world. Usagi’s story was a sign of the times when it debuted in the early 1990s, helping to forge a new path for other anime heroines. Such is the case with Huntrix, which is a testament to the love of K-pop as a musical genre that is continuing to take the world by storm. Yes, the animated trio might have more than a little in common with the Sailor Scouts, but this era of entertainment has helped forge them into their own unique identities.

Most recently, KPop Demon Hunters has made big waves with the upcoming theatrical sing-along, taking another big step that Sailor Moon didn’t have the chance to take advantage of. As of the writing of this article, over one thousand screenings have sold out, potentially meaning a much larger theatrical outing for Huntrix. At the end of the day, KPop Demon Hunters might not be an anime, but it is still becoming a testament to everything that can work to elevate the medium of animation.

