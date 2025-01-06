Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (January 6th)

With the holidays fully behind us, and more than a week of this new year under our belts, 2025 is officially in full swing. As everyone gets settled back into their routines, Netflix is preparing a whole week of new additions for subscribers to get excited about, headlined by one of the most exciting acquisitions the service has made to-date.

Monday, January 6th marks the start of a new era for WWE’s Monday Night Raw, as the flagship wrestling series moves to Netflix for its new home. The live show will air new episodes on Netflix every Monday night moving forward.

Netflix’s new arrivals this week also include American Primeval, the new season of The Upshaws, and a new comedy special from Gabriel Iglesias. You can check out the full lineup for Netflix’s weekly additions below!

Monday, January 6th

My Happy Marriage: Season 2 (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME

As their relationship blossoms, the young couple face new challenges as Miyo meets Kiyoka’s parents and ominous conspirators threaten their peace.

WWE Raw: 2025 — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

WWE’s groundbreaking, Superstar-studded in-ring series delivers live action, drama and unmatched athleticism every Monday night.

Tuesday, January 7th

The Breakthrough (SE) — NETFLIX SERIES

When a shocking double homicide goes unsolved for 16 years, a detective teams up with a genealogist to catch the killer before it becomes a cold case.

Gabriel Iglesias: Legend of Fluffy — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

In his 27th year in comedy, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias reminisces on the perils of life: from dating, to home break-ins, to turbulent plane rides, Gabriel is just here to save the world from eternal seriousness.

The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: Week of December 31, 2024

Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This jaw-dropping, premium two-part series will tell the story of The Jerry Springer Show as it’s never been told before. Packed with extraordinary first-hand testimony and revelations from show insiders, the series explores how this daytime talk show became one of the biggest and most outrageous TV hits of the nineties. But behind the entertaining facade lay some darker truths. As we hear from the producers and ex-guests of The Jerry Springer Show, a murkier picture begins to emerge of the destruction it caused, raising renewed questions about who was responsible, and how far things should go in the name of entertainment.

Younger: Seasons 1-7

Wednesday, January 8th

Dubai Bling: Season 3 (AE) — NETFLIX SERIES

With friends like these, who needs enemies? Dubai’s most dysfunctional and lavish friendship circle is back as the drama unfolds in the latest season.

Hound’s Hill (PL) — NETFLIX SERIES

A successful and renowned novelist — haunted by trauma and a mysterious blackmailer — returns to his hometown to reckon with his unresolved past.

I AM A KILLER: Season 6 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Convicted murderers recall and reflect on the crimes that destroyed lives and landed them in prison, from an alleged tribal feud to a deadly drug deal.

Subteran (RO) — NETFLIX SERIES

A young mother’s life is upended when she finds herself hiding behind a secret identity to escape the Bucharest gang responsible for her fiancé’s death.

Thursday, January 9th

American Primeval — NETFLIX SERIES

A mother and son fleeing from their past form a found family while confronting a harsh landscape of freedom and cruelty in the American West.

Asura (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES

In 1970s Tokyo, four distinct sisters uncover their aging father’s affair, causing their happy facades and bottled-up emotions to slowly unravel.

I am Ilary (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES

This documentary series follows TV host Ilary Blasi as she defines her life post-divorce, balancing personal growth, career opportunities and a new love.

Lion

The Upshaws: Part 6 — NETFLIX SERIES

As they continue to go through changes, one thing stays the same: The Upshaws always have each other’s backs — even when they’re at each other’s throats.

Friday, January 10th

Ad Vitam (FR) — NETFLIX FILM

When he and his pregnant wife are attacked in their home, a former elite agent becomes trapped in a deadly manhunt tied to his own painful past.

Alpha Males: Season 3 (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

As lost as ever, the four friends get tangled up in more complications as they navigate paternity, romantic anarchy and sex in a new era of masculinity.

Love Is Blind: Germany (DE) — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

The experiment comes to Germany as local singles seek true love and a commitment that lasts a lifetime, all before meeting each other face-to-face.

Saturday, January 11th

SAKAMOTO DAYS (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME

Once the greatest hitman of all, Taro Sakamoto retired in the name of love. But when his past catches up, he must fight to protect his beloved family.