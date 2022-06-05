New Original Thriller Tops Netflix Charts
This past Friday saw yet another original action movie released on Netflix, and it is unsurprisingly already climbing the streaming service's charts. The film is titled Interceptor, and it stars Elsa Pataky as a military officer acting as the last line of defense for her remote missile base in the middle of the ocean. After making its debut on Friday, it hasn't taken long for Interceptor to become the most popular film currently available on Netflix.
Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features Interceptor in the pole position, moving past high profile new additions like The Amazing Spider-Man and Anchorman. Netflix subscribers have been known to jump on new action and thriller films released by the service and the success for Interceptor is proving that.
Pataky's husband, Chris Hemsworth, serves as an executive producer on Interceptor, in addition to appearing briefly in the film in a cameo role. He's got his own title coming to Netflix in a couple of weeks, starring in Joseph Kosinski's Spiderhead, which arrives on June 17th.
You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 list below!
1. Interceptor
"The last officer standing on a remote missile defense bas wages the battle of her life against terrorists aiming 16 stolen nuclear weapons at the US."
2. The Amazing Spider-Man
"In this reboot of the hit superhero franchise, high schooler Peter Parker learns to wield his newfound powers while facing down arch-villain The Lizard."
3. Anchorman
"In 1970s San Diego, a hotshot anchor and his news team work hard and party harder until an ambitious new reporter shakes up the station with her talent."
4. We Die Young
"When his gang recruits his younger brother, a teenage drug dealer looks to escape the brutal street life and turns to a hardened war veteran for help."
5. Disappearance at Clifton Hill
"Tormented by a disturbing childhood memory, a young woman returns to her hometown of Niagara Falls and uncovers the grim details of a boy's abduction."
6. Senior Year
"A cheerleading stunt gone wrong landed her in a 20-year coma. Now she's 37, newly awake and ready to live out her high school dream: becoming prom queen."
7. A Perfect Pairing
"Lola (Victoria Justice) put her love life on pause after a divorce. But after meeting a rugged Australian (Adam Demos), she might be ready to press play."
8. RRR
"A fearless warrior on a perilous mission comes face to face with a steely cop serving British forces in this epic saga set in pre-independent India."
9. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
"The eccentric Willy Wonka opens the doors of his candy factory to five lucky kids who learn the secrets behind his amazing confections."
10. Dumb and Dumber
"A lovesick fool and his rambunctious best friend get caught up in a criminal scheme after they attempt to return a briefcase to its attractive owner."