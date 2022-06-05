New Original Thriller Tops Netflix Charts

This past Friday saw yet another original action movie released on Netflix, and it is unsurprisingly already climbing the streaming service's charts. The film is titled Interceptor, and it stars Elsa Pataky as a military officer acting as the last line of defense for her remote missile base in the middle of the ocean. After making its debut on Friday, it hasn't taken long for Interceptor to become the most popular film currently available on Netflix.

Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features Interceptor in the pole position, moving past high profile new additions like The Amazing Spider-Man and Anchorman. Netflix subscribers have been known to jump on new action and thriller films released by the service and the success for Interceptor is proving that.

Pataky's husband, Chris Hemsworth, serves as an executive producer on Interceptor, in addition to appearing briefly in the film in a cameo role. He's got his own title coming to Netflix in a couple of weeks, starring in Joseph Kosinski's Spiderhead, which arrives on June 17th.

You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 list below!