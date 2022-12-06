Netflix's Glass Onion Partners With Outback Steakhouse For Bloomin' Onion Contest

We're just a few weeks away from the Netflix launch of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the highly-anticipated murder mystery film that is already thriving in theaters. In honor of the film's upcoming streaming debut, Netflix is partnering with Outback Steakhouse to celebrate something incredibly specific — the vegetable at the center of its title. On Tuesday, The two companies announced the "Destroy the Evidence" promotion, which asks restaurant goers to get creative in eating Outback's signature appetizer, the Bloomin' Onion. Any fan who "murders" a Bloomin' Onion and then "destroys the evidence" — but not before uploading proof to an official website — will be given a code for a free Bloomin' Onion on their next visit.

Videos participating in the campaign will be accepted from now until Christmas Day, December 25th, with the coupon codes for a free Bloomin' Onion available to use from January 2nd through February 3rd.

What is Knives Out 2 about?

In Glass Onion, Tech billionaire Miles Bron invites his friends (and Detective Benoit Blanc) for a "murder mystery party" getaway on Glass Onion, his private Greek island. However, when someone turns up dead for real, Blanc must crack the case and discover who the killer is. The film will also star Edward Norton as Miles Bron, Janelle Monáe as Cassandra "Andi" Brand, Kathryn Hahn as Claire Debella, Leslie Odom Jr. as Lionel Toussaint, Jessica Henwick as Peg, Madelyn Cline as Whiskey, Kate Hudson as Birdie Jay, Dave Bautista as Duke Cody, and Ethan Hawke in a currently-unknown role. Glass Onion is one of two sequels already greenlit by Netflix.

"The first one, [Johnson] had the idea for years in his head, but he only put pen to paper like late January and by end of October we were filming it, which is a super fast," producer Ram Bergman recently told ComicBook.com. "This movie, he really did not have an idea. He just stopped thinking and we were... From the moment he started really writing it, like, nine months later, a year later, we were filming. So, the good thing, he is very motivated to go do the next one as quickly as possible. But, you know, we'll see how fast he is but this is gonna be a challenge. It's gonna be a bigger challenge. So we'll see how long it's gonna take."

Are you excited for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery? Will you be participating in this Bloomin' Onion contest? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is set to be released on Netflix on December 23rd.