Netflix Releases Breaking Bad Movie Poster

Today has been surprisingly busy in the world surrounding Breaking Bad as details of a sequel movie have made their way onto the Internet. Netflix has now released a poster for El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie and an accompanying visual. Some web users were able to spot a placeholder on Netflix and everything rolled forward from there. The sequel is going to center on Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), and fans are pumped up for more content around one of their favorite shows.

The two-hour, two-minute spin-off is supposed to follow Pinkman in his current predicament “running from his captors, the law, and his past.” Series creator Vince Gilligan is back at the helm, and he developed the project in secret under the working title Greenbrier. As many of these details have surfaced, a Reddit user who initially revealed the El Camino title a day earlier was proven correct about the October 11th release date on Netflix.

For those missing Walter White, the same Redditor claimed that Bryan Cranston would appear in some capacity during the film. The only things to glean from the theatrical trailer are Pinkman’s old associate Skinny Pete being interrogated by police about the fugitive. All of this is happening after the series finale of the original series.

The film’s title comes from the 1978 Chevrolet that belonged to Todd (Jesse Plemons). Pinkman used that El Camino to escape the white supremacist compound where Jack Welker (Michael Bowen) forced him to make meth against his will. A lot of people are looking for Jesse, and he can’t seem to shake his past. Unfortunately, one person that won’t be around in the present to see much of it is Walter White.

For a while, Cranston has hinted at an appearance in a Breaking Bad movie. He said in January he would return to the Gilligan-created universe “in a second.” In November, Cranston reported the movie brings “some kind of completion to some of these storylines that were left open,” during an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, “And this idea, from what I’m told, gets into those, at least, a couple of the characters who were not completed as far as their journey.”

Here’s a synopsis for the film below:

“The Netflix Television Event EL CAMINO: A BREAKING BAD MOVIE reunites fans with Jesse Pinkman (Emmy-winner Aaron Paul). In the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity, Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future. This gripping thriller is written and directed by Vince Gilligan, the creator of Breaking Bad. The movie is produced by Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Charles Newirth, Diane Mercer and Aaron Paul, in association with Sony Pictures Television.”