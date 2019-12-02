Movies

Netflix Pulls Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas, Outraging Viewers

Netflix UK subscribers were left grouchy after it was discovered the streaming service removed Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas. The live-action film, directed by Ron Howard and starring Jim Carrey as the titular green-furred grump, disappeared from Netflix on Sunday, December 1 — just over three weeks before Christmas. The big-budgeted spin on The Grinch became a celebrated classic in the almost two decades since its release in November 2000, originally grossing $345 million worldwide despite a mixed critical reception. Now the Internet is upset Netflix stole The Grinch during the holiday season.

One viewer complained Netflix’s Christmas film selection is “really poor,” writing on Twitter, “Can I ask why Home Alone and The Grinch were on Netflix a few weeks ago but now it’s December [and] they’ve vanished?”

“Christmas is cancelled this year because The Grinch has been taken off Netflix,” reads another complaint. Another customer threatened to cancel their subscription when questioning the decision to pull Grinch, writing, “That’s it! My Netflix is cancelled.”

Yet another angry subscriber accused Netflix of “ruining Christmas” for not having the film accessible for viewing.

“Netflix licenses TV shows and movies from studios and content providers around the world, and those licenses can expire if we don’t renew them. Though we strive to keep the content you want to see, we acquire licensing rights for TV shows and movies for a certain period of time — not indefinitely — so some titles do leave Netflix,” reads a response from the Netflix Help Center (via Daily Mail). “If a TV show or movie you love is leaving, it indicates that our licensing agreement with the content provider is about to end. “Whenever a TV show or movie is expiring, we evaluate whether or not to renew it using the same criteria we apply to potential new content.”

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas remains available for streaming on Netflix US. Also available is 2018’s The Grinch, Universal-based Illumination’s animated adaptation of the beloved 1957 book by Dr. Seuss, which stars Benedict Cumberbatch as the voice of the Christmas-hating meanie.

