Netflix Pulls Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas, Outraging Viewers

Netflix UK subscribers were left grouchy after it was discovered the streaming service removed Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas. The live-action film, directed by Ron Howard and starring Jim Carrey as the titular green-furred grump, disappeared from Netflix on Sunday, December 1 — just over three weeks before Christmas. The big-budgeted spin on The Grinch became a celebrated classic in the almost two decades since its release in November 2000, originally grossing $345 million worldwide despite a mixed critical reception. Now the Internet is upset Netflix stole The Grinch during the holiday season.

One viewer complained Netflix’s Christmas film selection is “really poor,” writing on Twitter, “Can I ask why Home Alone and The Grinch were on Netflix a few weeks ago but now it’s December [and] they’ve vanished?”

“Christmas is cancelled this year because The Grinch has been taken off Netflix,” reads another complaint. Another customer threatened to cancel their subscription when questioning the decision to pull Grinch, writing, “That’s it! My Netflix is cancelled.”

The grinch has been on Netflix since July?? And now it’s December 1st they’ve took it off??? Is this an actual joke??? CHRISTMAS IS CANCELLED pic.twitter.com/XAru9S6puc — SARA LOU TURNBULL (@T22SRA) December 1, 2019

Yet another angry subscriber accused Netflix of “ruining Christmas” for not having the film accessible for viewing.

“Netflix licenses TV shows and movies from studios and content providers around the world, and those licenses can expire if we don’t renew them. Though we strive to keep the content you want to see, we acquire licensing rights for TV shows and movies for a certain period of time — not indefinitely — so some titles do leave Netflix,” reads a response from the Netflix Help Center (via Daily Mail). “If a TV show or movie you love is leaving, it indicates that our licensing agreement with the content provider is about to end. “Whenever a TV show or movie is expiring, we evaluate whether or not to renew it using the same criteria we apply to potential new content.”

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas remains available for streaming on Netflix US. Also available is 2018’s The Grinch, Universal-based Illumination’s animated adaptation of the beloved 1957 book by Dr. Seuss, which stars Benedict Cumberbatch as the voice of the Christmas-hating meanie.

netflix took the grinch off today. i watched it last night. it’s my favourite film of all time right. but today is the first of december and they took the grinch off. — ❄️ caity lou who ❄️ (@caitrz_) December 1, 2019

how is it that i pay for FIVE different streaming services and not one of them has the grinch available in december??? — Georgie Carroll (@georgie_carroll) November 30, 2019

Netflix taking off the grinch on December 1st when I was specifically saving it for December 1st is why I have trust issues — clauds (@claudiaguy) December 2, 2019

@NetflixUK the grinch and love actually aren’t on Netflix anymore? You’s fucking ruined Christmas cheers — Shauna🤍 (@ShaunaKavanagh0) December 2, 2019

@netflix put the grinch back on Netflix.. what a horrible time of year to remove such a classic — Cassidy Dalrymple Lail (@cassdalr12) December 2, 2019

No one will understand the anger I have for Netflix rn, they acc think they have the audacity to take the grinch of Netflix?? What the fuck are they on? — Soph x (@Sophieewinggxo) December 2, 2019

#Netflix’s stole Christmas 🎄😩… Why have you removed “The Grinch” I was half way through watching this 😢 #disappointed #Netflix — Ashleigh💕 (@AshleighxK) December 2, 2019

Christmas is cancelled this year because The Grinch has been taken off Netflix 🤬 — leanne yeomans (@leanneyeomansx) December 2, 2019

taken the grinch off netflix was about to watch that bastards — will.i.am (@hawkins_wp) December 2, 2019

I know it’s a really annoying thing to be upset about but why tf did Netflix take the grinch off of Netflix on December first 😒 — Cass (@cassidykayec) December 2, 2019

@netflix Really? On December 1st taking off the Grinch? Please do the right thing and bring it back! #comeonman — Stacey Hughes (@djtax30) December 2, 2019

Someone explain why on earth has The Grinch been taken off @NetflixUK .. you evil little shits 😑 That’s it! My Netflix is cancelled. — taytay.. (@taytay_louise) December 2, 2019

Netflix literally pulled a grinch move they don’t want anyone enjoying good christmas films 😭 — amy 🥀 (@ssoldierogers) December 2, 2019

I’ve waited until December to watch my fave Christmas films and @NetflixUK has decided to take the grinch and love actually off?? Sort it out Netflix some of us are trying to get into the spirit — CWR 🥂 (@c_wilczynska) December 2, 2019

@netflix put The Grinch that Stole Christmas back on for the holidays!!! — kristi rollins (@baileykd316) December 2, 2019